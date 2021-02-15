 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: A look ahead at this week's local sports action in Chippewa County
featured
Look ahead

Watch Now: A look ahead at this week's local sports action in Chippewa County

{{featured_button_text}}

This week features no shortage of important local sports action as team wrestling and girls hockey hit their state tournaments, girls basketball and gymnastics are in sectionals and boys basketball begins its playoffs with regional competition. Take a look at what to watch for with this week's schedule.

As always, schedules are subject to change.

Tuesday

Boys Basketball Regionals—Gilman at New Auburn, 6 p.m.; Unity at Bloomer, 7 p.m.; Cadott at Eau Claire Regis, 7 p.m.; Chequamegon at Stanley-Boyd, 7 p.m.; Cornell at Owen-Withee, 7 p.m.; Lake Holcombe at Bruce, 7 p.m.; Thorp at Marathon, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Girls Hockey State—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Central Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

NAHL—Kenai River at Chippewa, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday

Girls Basketball Sectionals—McDonell at Northwood, 7 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

NAHL—Austin at Chippewa, 7:10 p.m.

Friday

Boys Basketball Regionals—Chi-Hi at Hudson, 7 p.m.; Bruce/Lake Holcombe winner at McDonell, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Boys Basketball Regionals—Regional finals, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball Regionals—McDonell/Northwood winner vs Prairie Farm/South Shore winner, TBD

Gymnastics Sectionals—Chi-Hi at La Crosse Logan/Central (Division 1), 1 p.m.

Girls Hockey State—CF-M/Central Wisconsin winner vs Eau Claire Area/University School of Milwaukee winner at Wisconsin Rapids, noon

Wrestling Team State—Cadott at Wausau West (Division 3), 10:30 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers reflect on narrow loss to Wolverines

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News