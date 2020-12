WATCH NOW: A look ahead at this week's local sports action in Chippewa County

The week after Christmas into the New Year offers many important local sports matchups as teams are utilizing the week to help fill out schedules that started later than normal.

Take a look at what to watch for with this week's schedule. As always, schedules are subject to change.

Monday

Boys Basketball—Lake Holcombe at Boyceville, 6:30 p.m.; Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Medford at Chi-Hi, 5 p.m.; Augusta at McDonell, 6 p.m.; Bloomer at Cameron, 6 p.m.

Boys Hockey—Chi-Hi at Menomonie, 2 p.m.

Girls Hockey—Central Wisconsin at Central Wisconsin (Chippewa Falls), 3 p.m.

Wrestling—Rice Lake at Chi-Hi, 10 a.m.; Bruce, Turtle Lake/Clayton at Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe (Cornell), 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys Basketball—Eau Claire Regis at McDonell, 2:30 p.m.; Gilman at Spencer, 4:30 p.m.; Gilmanton at Cornell, 5:45 p.m.; Cadott at Osseo-Fairchild, 6 p.m.; Elk Mound at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.