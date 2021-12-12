Watch Now: A look ahead at this week's local sports action in Chippewa County

Girls Hockey—Onalaska at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (Chippewa), 7 p.m.
Wrestling—Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe at Clear Lake, 6 p.m.; Bloomer/Colfax at Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek (Osseo-Fairchild), 7 p.m.
Thursday
Boys Basketball—Clayton at Cornell, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball—Clayton at Cornell, 5:45 p.m.; Chi-Hi at Wausau West, 7:15 p.m.; Gilman at Marshfield Columbus, 7:15 p.m.; McDonell at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:30 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer, 7:30 p.m.; Cadott at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey—Chi-Hi at Menomonie, 7 p.m.; Regis/Altoona/McDonell at Baldwin-Woodville, 7 p.m.
Girls Hockey—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Eau Claire Area, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming—Chi-Hi at Superior, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling—Chi-Hi at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.; Bloomer/Colfax at Boyceville, 7 p.m.
Friday
Boys Basketball—Rice Lake at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; New Auburn at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.; Fall Creek at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Eau Claire Regis at Bloomer, 7:30 p.m.; Cadott at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:30 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball—New Auburn at Lake Holcombe, 5:45 p.m.
Boys Hockey—Green Bay Notre Dame at Chi-Hi, 7 p.m.
Wrestling—Chi-Hi at Stanley-Boyd, 4 p.m.; Bloomer/Colfax at Cameron, 5 p.m.
NAHL—Minnesota Magicians at Chippewa Steel, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Boys Hockey—Regis/Altoona/McDonell at River Falls, 3 p.m.
Gymnastics—Chi-Hi at Tomah, 10 a.m.
Boys Swimming—Chi-Hi at Eau Claire North, 12:30 p.m.
Wrestling—Cadott at Tomahawk, 10 a.m.; Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe, Thorp/Owen-Withee at Auburndale, 10 a.m.
NAHL—Chippewa Steel at Minnesota Magicians, 7 p.m.
The Cadott girls basketball team dug out of a 10-point halftime hole on Tuesday to edge Stanley-Boyd 59-53 in a Western Cloverbelt Conference battle. Lauryn Goettl scored 16 of her game-high 20 points in the second half as the Hornets trailed 29-19 at halftime but came to life in the final 18 minutes.
The McDonell girls basketball team limited Fall Creek to just 12 points in the second half of a 62-44 victory to stay unbeaten on Saturday evening at McDonell. Lauryn Deetz led the Macks with 21 points and was one of five players with at least seven points.
Eddie Mittermeyer scored a game-high 26 points and Joe Janus added 18 as the McDonell boys basketball team defeated Colfax 68-61 on Saturday afternoon as a part of the Northwest Tip-Off Classic hosted by UW-Stout at Johnson Fieldhouse. Bloomer and Thorp were also victorious in Saturday's action.