Watch Now: A look ahead at this week's local sports action in Chippewa County

The last full week of action before the holidays features no shortage of intriguing matchups. Take a look at watch to look for with this week's action.

As always, schedules are subject to change.

Monday

Boys Basketball—Wausau West at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; Bruce at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Eau Claire Regis at Bloomer, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys Basketball—McDonell at Elmwood, 7:15 p.m.; Cornell at New Auburn, 7:15 p.m.; Lake Holcombe at Winter, 7:15 p.m.; Gilman at Spencer, 7:15 p.m.; Elk Mound at Bloomer, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Cornell at New Auburn, 5:45 p.m.; Lake Holcombe at Winter, 5:45 p.m.; Chi-Hi at New Richmond, 7:15 p.m.; Owen-Withee at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.; Abbotsford at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey—Amery at Regis/Altoona/McDonell (Altoona), 7 p.m.

Girls Hockey—Onalaska at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (Chippewa), 7 p.m.

Wrestling—Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe at Clear Lake, 6 p.m.; Bloomer/Colfax at Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek (Osseo-Fairchild), 7 p.m.

Thursday

Boys Basketball—Clayton at Cornell, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Clayton at Cornell, 5:45 p.m.; Chi-Hi at Wausau West, 7:15 p.m.; Gilman at Marshfield Columbus, 7:15 p.m.; McDonell at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:30 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer, 7:30 p.m.; Cadott at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey—Chi-Hi at Menomonie, 7 p.m.; Regis/Altoona/McDonell at Baldwin-Woodville, 7 p.m.

Girls Hockey—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Eau Claire Area, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming—Chi-Hi at Superior, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling—Chi-Hi at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.; Bloomer/Colfax at Boyceville, 7 p.m.

Friday

Boys Basketball—Rice Lake at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; New Auburn at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.; Fall Creek at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Eau Claire Regis at Bloomer, 7:30 p.m.; Cadott at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:30 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball—New Auburn at Lake Holcombe, 5:45 p.m.

Boys Hockey—Green Bay Notre Dame at Chi-Hi, 7 p.m.

Wrestling—Chi-Hi at Stanley-Boyd, 4 p.m.; Bloomer/Colfax at Cameron, 5 p.m.

NAHL—Minnesota Magicians at Chippewa Steel, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Boys Hockey—Regis/Altoona/McDonell at River Falls, 3 p.m.

Gymnastics—Chi-Hi at Tomah, 10 a.m.

Boys Swimming—Chi-Hi at Eau Claire North, 12:30 p.m.

Wrestling—Cadott at Tomahawk, 10 a.m.; Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe, Thorp/Owen-Withee at Auburndale, 10 a.m.

NAHL—Chippewa Steel at Minnesota Magicians, 7 p.m.

