WATCH NOW: A look ahead at this week's local sports action in Chippewa County

The calendar has turned to 2021 and local sports teams are gearing up for their first full week of prep action of the year.
Take a look at what to watch for with this week's schedule. As always, schedules are subject to change.
Monday
Boys Basketball—Gilman at Rib Lake, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Boys Basketball—Webster at New Auburn, 5:45 p.m.; Chi-Hi at Wausau West, 7:15 p.m.; Cadott at Cornell, 7:15 p.m.; Winter at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.; Colby at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball—Winter at Lake Holcombe, 5:45 p.m.; Gilman at Colby, 6 p.m.; Marshfield at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; Bloomer at Cumberland, 7:15 p.m.; Webster at New Auburn, 7:15 p.m.; Cadott at Eau Claire Regis, 7:30 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey—Chi-Hi at Onalaska, 7 p.m.; Frederic at Regis/Altoona/McDonell, 7 p.m.
Girls Hockey—ECA Stars at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (Chippewa), 7 p.m.
Wrestling—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Boys Basketball—Gilman at Owen-Withee, 7:15 p.m.; Bloomer at Spooner, 7:15 p.m.; McDonell at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.; Thorp at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.; Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball—Hayward at Bloomer, 7:15 p.m.; Blair-Taylor at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey—Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi, 7 p.m.; New Richmond at Regis/Altoona/McDonell, 7 p.m.
Gymnastics—Chi-Hi at River Falls, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming—Chi-Hi at Menomonie, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling—Cadott at Stratford, 4:30 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Ladysmith, 5 p.m.; Menomonie at Chi-Hi, 5:30 p.m.; Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren/Turtle Lake/Clayton, Chequamegon at Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe, 6 p.m.; Thorp at Spencer/Columbus, 7 p.m.
Friday
Boys Basketball—Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; Cornell at Lac Courte Oreilles, 7:15 p.m.; Bruce at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball—Cornell at Lac Courte Oreilles, 5:45 p.m.; Bruce at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.; Chi-Hi at Eau Claire Memorial, 7:15 p.m.; Spooner at Bloomer, 7:15 p.m.; Gilman at Neillsville, 7:15 p.m.; Cadott at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.; Fall Creek at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Hockey—Fox Cities Stars at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (Menomonie), 7 p.m.
Saturday
Boys Basketball—McDonell at Marshfield Columbus, 7:15 p.m.; Bloomer at Ladysmith, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball—Menomonie at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Hockey—Chi-Hi at Superior, 3 p.m.; Regis/Altoona/McDonell at Amery, 7 p.m.
Girls Hockey—Bay Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (Menomonie), noon
NAHL—Chippewa at Austin, 7:05 p.m.