WATCH NOW: A look ahead at this week's local sports action in Chippewa County

The calendar has turned to 2021 and local sports teams are gearing up for their first full week of prep action of the year.

Take a look at what to watch for with this week's schedule. As always, schedules are subject to change.

Monday

Boys Basketball—Gilman at Rib Lake, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys Basketball—Webster at New Auburn, 5:45 p.m.; Chi-Hi at Wausau West, 7:15 p.m.; Cadott at Cornell, 7:15 p.m.; Winter at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.; Colby at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Winter at Lake Holcombe, 5:45 p.m.; Gilman at Colby, 6 p.m.; Marshfield at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; Bloomer at Cumberland, 7:15 p.m.; Webster at New Auburn, 7:15 p.m.; Cadott at Eau Claire Regis, 7:30 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey—Chi-Hi at Onalaska, 7 p.m.; Frederic at Regis/Altoona/McDonell, 7 p.m.

Girls Hockey—ECA Stars at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (Chippewa), 7 p.m.

Wrestling—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday