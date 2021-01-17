WATCH NOW: A look ahead at this week's local sports action in Chippewa County

The postseason for many prep sports is starting to appear on the horizon as the schedule gets deeper into January. Take a look at what to watch for with this week's schedule.
As always, schedules are subject to change.
Monday
Boys Basketball—Gilman at Greenwood, 6:15 p.m.; Superior at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; Bloomer at Barron, 7:15 p.m.; Cadott at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Thorp at Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball—Gilman at Marshfield Columbus, 6 p.m.; Bloomer at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday
Boys Basketball—Flambeau at Cornell, 6 p.m.; New Auburn at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.; Gilman at Owen-Withee, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball—New Auburn at Lake Holcombe, 5:45 p.m.; Wausau West at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; Bloomer at Hayward, 7:15 p.m.; Eau Claire Regis at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.; Flambeau at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Gymnastics—Chi-Hi at Hudson, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey—Rice Lake at Chi-Hi, 7 p.m.; Regis/Altoona/McDonell at Amery, 7 p.m.
Girls Hockey—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Eau Claire Area, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming—Eau Claire Memorial/North at Chi-Hi, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Boys Basketball—Winter at Cornell, 5:45 p.m.; Gilman at Colby, 6 p.m.; Lake Holcombe at Lac Courte Oreilles, 6:30 p.m.; Hayward at Bloomer, 7:15 p.m.; Cadott at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:30 p.m.; Thorp at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball—Winter at Cornell, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Hockey—Chi-Hi at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.; Baldwin-Woodville at Regis/Altoona/McDonell, 7 p.m.
Girls Hockey—Black River Falls at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (Chippewa Falls), 7 p.m.
Wrestling—Chi-Hi quad, 5 p.m.
Friday
Boys Basketball—Flambeau at Lake Holcombe, 5:45 p.m.; New Auburn at Solon Springs, 6 p.m.; Chi-Hi at Hudson, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball—Gilman at Granton, 6 p.m.; Independence at New Auburn, 6:30 p.m.; Hudson at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Bloomer, 7:15 p.m.; Flambeau at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.; Fall Creek at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Cadott at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey—Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi, 7 p.m.
Girls Hockey—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Hudson, 7 p.m.
Wrestling—Bloomer/Colfax at Barron, 6 p.m.
NAHL—Chippewa Steel at Austin Bruins, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Boys Swimming—Chi-Hi at Hudson (BRC Championships), 10 a.m.
Boys Basketball—Bloomer at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 6 p.m.; Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball—Chi-Hi at Eau Claire North, 7:15 p.m.