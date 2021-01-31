Watch Now: A look ahead at this week's local sports action in Chippewa County

February brings postseason action in boys and girls hockey, boys swimming and wrestling while other sports can see the playoffs emerging on the horizon. Take a look at what to watch for with this week's schedule.

As always, schedules are subject to change.

Monday

Boys Basketball—Colby at Gilman, 6 p.m.; Bloomer at Hayward, 7:15 p.m.; Lake Holcombe at Cornell, 7:15 p.m.; Eau Claire Regis at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Lake Holcombe at Bruce, 6:30 p.m.; New Auburn at Eau Claire Immanuel, 6:30 p.m.; Cadott at Independence, 7 p.m.; Cumberland at Bloomer, 7:15 p.m.; Thorp at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Eau Claire Regis, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Hockey—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Hayward, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys Basketball—Chi-Hi at D.C. Everest, 7:15 p.m.; McDonell at Clear Lake, 7:15 p.m.; Siren at Cornell, 7:15 p.m.; Lake Holcombe at Bruce, 7:15 p.m.; New Auburn at Birchwood, 7:15 p.m.; Cadott at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.