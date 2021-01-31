Watch Now: A look ahead at this week's local sports action in Chippewa County

February brings postseason action in boys and girls hockey, boys swimming and wrestling while other sports can see the playoffs emerging on the horizon. Take a look at what to watch for with this week's schedule.
As always, schedules are subject to change.
Monday
Boys Basketball—Colby at Gilman, 6 p.m.; Bloomer at Hayward, 7:15 p.m.; Lake Holcombe at Cornell, 7:15 p.m.; Eau Claire Regis at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball—Lake Holcombe at Bruce, 6:30 p.m.; New Auburn at Eau Claire Immanuel, 6:30 p.m.; Cadott at Independence, 7 p.m.; Cumberland at Bloomer, 7:15 p.m.; Thorp at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Eau Claire Regis, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Hockey—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Hayward, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Boys Basketball—Chi-Hi at D.C. Everest, 7:15 p.m.; McDonell at Clear Lake, 7:15 p.m.; Siren at Cornell, 7:15 p.m.; Lake Holcombe at Bruce, 7:15 p.m.; New Auburn at Birchwood, 7:15 p.m.; Cadott at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball—Siren at Cornell, 5:45 p.m.; New Auburn at Birchwood, 5:45 p.m.; Wittenberg-Birnamwood at Gilman, 6 p.m.; Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; Cameron at Bloomer, 7:15 p.m.; Altoona at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Thorp at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Boys Basketball—Chi-Hi at Eau Claire North, 7:15 p.m.; Northwestern at Bloomer, 7:15 p.m.; McDonell at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.; Fall Creek at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.; Thorp at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball—Bloomer at Barron, 7:15 p.m.
Gymnastics—Chi-Hi triangular, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey Regionals—Regis/Altoona/McDonell at West Salem, 7 p.m.
Friday
Boys Basketball—Cornell at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.; Bruce at New Auburn, 7:15 p.m.; Gilman at Loyal, 7:15 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Eau Claire Regis, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball—Cornell at Lake Holcombe, 5:45 p.m.; Bruce at New Auburn, 5:45 p.m.; Gilman at Loyal, 5:45 p.m.; Chi-Hi at Menomonie, 7:15 p.m.; Bloomer at Northwestern, 7:15 p.m.; McDonell at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.; Eau Claire Regis at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.; Altoona at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey Regionals—TBD at Chi-Hi, 5 p.m.
Girls Hockey Regionals—Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (Chippewa Falls), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Boys Basketball—Saint Croix Falls at Bloomer, 2 p.m.; Menomonie at Chi-Hi, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball—Cadott at Fall Creek, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming State—Chi-Hi at Division 1 state championships (Waukesha South), 3 p.m.
Wrestling Sectionals—Chi-Hi at Wausau West (Division 1), 10:30 a.m.; Stanley-Boyd, Bloomer/Colfax at Neillsville (Division 2), 11 a.m.; Cadott, Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe, Thorp at St. Croix Falls (Division 3), 10 a.m.