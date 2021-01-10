 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: A look ahead at this week's local sports action in Chippewa County
top story
Look ahead

WATCH NOW: A look ahead at this week's local sports action in Chippewa County

{{featured_button_text}}

January rolls on with a jam-packed slate of local sports events. Take a look at what to watch for with this week's schedule.

As always, schedules are subject to change.

Monday

Boys Basketball—Chi-Hi at Medford, 7:15 p.m.; McDonell at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball—McDonell at Osseo-Fairchild, 6 p.m.; Colby at Gilman, 6 p.m.; New Auburn at Bruce, 6:30 p.m.; Bloomer at Saint Croix Falls, 7:15 p.m.; Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.; Owen-Withee at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys Basketball—Gilman at Cornell, 5:45 p.m.; New Auburn at Bruce, 6:30 p.m.; Onalaska at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; Thorp at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Ladysmith at Bloomer, 7:30 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Chi-Hi at Hudson, 7:15 p.m.; Lake Holcombe at Cornell, 7:15 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey—Tomah at Chi-Hi, 6 p.m.; Somerset at Regis/Altoona/McDonell, 7 p.m.

Girls Hockey—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at St. Croix Valley, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming—Superior at Chi-Hi, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Boys Basketball—Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Bloomer, 7:15 p.m.; Lake Holcombe at Siren, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Lake Holcombe at Siren, 5:45 p.m.; Spencer at Gilman, 6 p.m.; Chi-Hi at Wisconsin Rapids, 7:15 p.m.; Bloomer at Ladysmith, 7:15 p.m.; McDonell at Eau Claire Regis, 7:30 p.m.; Cadott at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:30 p.m.; Thorp at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.

Gymnastics—Chi-Hi at River Falls, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey—Chi-Hi at Hudson, 7 p.m.

Girls Hockey—Hudson at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (Chippewa Falls), 7 p.m.

Wrestling—Chi-Hi quad, 5 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd, Cadott at St. Croix Central, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomer/Colfax at Durand, 5:30 p.m.

NAHL—Chippewa Steel at Minnesota Magicians, 1 p.m.

Friday

Boys Basketball—Cornell at New Auburn, 5:45 p.m.; Chi-Hi at River Falls, 7:15 p.m.; Bloomer at Saint Croix Falls, 7:15 p.m.; Greenwood at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.; McDonell at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.; Fall Creek at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball—River Falls at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; Cornell at New Auburn, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Hockey—Regis/Altoona/McDonell at WSFLG (Siren), 7 p.m.

Girls Hockey—St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (Chippewa Falls), 7 p.m.

NAHL—Chippewa Steel at Minnesota Magicians, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Boys Basketball—Lake Holcombe at Eau Claire Immanuel, 3 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Saint Croix Falls at Bloomer, 7:15 p.m.; Cadott at Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.

Gymnastics—Chi-Hi triangular, 11 a.m.

Boys Hockey—Chi-Hi at Eau Claire Memorial, 3 p.m.

Boys Swimming—Stevens Point at Chi-Hi, 1 p.m.

