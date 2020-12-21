WATCH NOW: A look ahead at this week's prep sports action in Chippewa County

This week's prep sports schedule is cut to two days with Christmas at the end of the week, but still is packed with plenty of important matchups.
Take a look at what to watch for with this week's schedule. As always, schedules are subject to change.
This week's schedule:
Monday
Boys Basketball—Gilman at Loyal, 6 p.m.; Colfax at New Auburn, 6:15 p.m.; Chi-Hi at Menomonie, 7:15 p.m.; Neillsville at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball—Neillsville at Gilman, 6 p.m.; Cadott at Cornell, 6:30 p.m.; Northwestern at Bloomer, 7:15 p.m.; Thorp at Eau Claire Regis, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey—Hayward at Chi-Hi, 6 p.m.
Girls Hockey—Western Wisconsin at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (Menomonie), 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Boys Basketball—New Auburn at Clayton, 5:45 p.m.; Chi-Hi at New Richmond, 7:15 p.m.; McDonell at Eau Claire Immanuel, 7:15 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at St. Croix Central, 7:15 p.m.; Cornell at Prairie Farm, 7:15 p.m.; Frederic at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.; Thorp at Clear Lake, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball—Lake Holcombe at Clear Lake, 5:45 p.m.; Ellsworth at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; New Auburn at Clayton, 7:15 p.m.; McDonell at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.; Cadott at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.; Flambeau at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey—Regis/Altoona/McDonell at Ashland, 6 p.m.; Hudson at Chi-Hi, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming—Chi-Hi at Rice Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling—Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal at Cadott, 7 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Spencer, 7 p.m.
