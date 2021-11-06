Watch Now: Division 4 volleyball state champion McDonell welcomed home with celebration

The McDonell volleyball team returned home from the Division 4 state tournament as champions on Saturday evening as the Macks started the day by defeating Wabeno-Laona to claim the program's third state championship and ended with a celebration.

The team players, coaches and parents arrived back at McDonell Area Catholic School on Saturday evening with their newly-won state championship trophy in tow for a celebration at the school.

The team's five seniors Destiny Baughman, Lauryn Deetz, Sydney Flanagan, Emma Stelter and Kait Ortmann spoke to the fans in attendance, thanking them for their support throughout the championship season. McDonell (46-14) earned the program's first Division 4 state championship since 2009 with playoff victories over Lake Holcombe, Clayton, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran, Clear Lake, Mercer, Wonewoc-Center and Wabeno/Laona.

Watch Now: Prep Volleyball Division 4 State: McDonell volleyball sweeps Wabeno-Laona for second WIAA championship The McDonell volleyball team won its second WIAA Division 4 state title in program history on Saturday morning, sweeping Wabeno/Laona for the state championship at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

The Macks had an up-and-down regular season, finishing fifth in the Western Cloverbelt Conference standings during the regular season and earning a No. 3 seed for the postseason. But McDonell came alive as the playoffs began in winning the final 12 sets they played, including straight set victories in the last three matches of the postseason.

McDonell also won a Wisconsin Independent Schools Athletic Association state championship in 1999 under longtime coach Debbie Roesler before her daughter Kat led the Macks to two titles so far in the 21st century.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.