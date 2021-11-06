 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Watch Now: Division 4 volleyball state champion McDonell welcomed home with celebration

Welcome home celebration

The McDonell volleyball team smiles for a photo after returning home on Saturday night as Division 4 state champions.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

The McDonell volleyball team returned home from the Division 4 state tournament as champions on Saturday evening as the Macks started the day by defeating Wabeno-Laona to claim the program's third state championship and ended with a celebration.

The team players, coaches and parents arrived back at McDonell Area Catholic School on Saturday evening with their newly-won state championship trophy in tow for a celebration at the school.

The team's five seniors Destiny Baughman, Lauryn Deetz, Sydney Flanagan, Emma Stelter and Kait Ortmann spoke to the fans in attendance, thanking them for their support throughout the championship season. McDonell (46-14) earned the program's first Division 4 state championship since 2009 with playoff victories over Lake Holcombe, Clayton, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran, Clear Lake, Mercer, Wonewoc-Center and Wabeno/Laona.

The Macks had an up-and-down regular season, finishing fifth in the Western Cloverbelt Conference standings during the regular season and earning a No. 3 seed for the postseason. But McDonell came alive as the playoffs began in winning the final 12 sets they played, including straight set victories in the last three matches of the postseason.

McDonell also won a Wisconsin Independent Schools Athletic Association state championship in 1999 under longtime coach Debbie Roesler before her daughter Kat led the Macks to two titles so far in the 21st century.

People are also reading…

0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers LB Jack Sanborn discusses Wisconsin's blowout win over Rutgers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News