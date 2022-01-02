Watch Now: Five prep events to watch for this week

The first week of the new year offers plenty of important matchups as teams settle into 2022.
Monday
Boys Basketball—Colby at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball—Thorp at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.; Independence at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Boys Basketball—New Richmond at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; Siren at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.; Owen-Withee at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.; Bloomer at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Cadott at Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball—Gilman at Lake Holcombe, 5:45 p.m.; Gilmanton at Cadott, 6 p.m.; Chi-Hi at Stevens Point, 7:15 p.m.; McDonell at Mondovi, 7:15 p.m.; Bloomer at Cameron, 7:15 p.m.; New Auburn at Luck, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Hockey—Chi-Hi at New Richmond, 7 p.m.; Viroqua at Regis/Altoona/McDonell, 7 p.m.
Girls Hockey—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at St. Croix Valley (Baldwin), 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball—Gilman at Cornell, 5:45 p.m.; McDonell at Eau Claire Regis, 7:30 p.m.; Cadott at Bloomer, 7:30 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey—Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi, 7 p.m.; Barron at Regis/Altoona/McDonell, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming—Menomonie at Chi-Hi, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling—Cadott, Stanley-Boyd at Regis/Altoona (Altoona), 5 p.m.; Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe at Cameron, 6 p.m.; Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi, 7 p.m.
Friday
Boys Basketball—Chi-Hi at Eau Claire Memorial, 7:15 p.m.; Cornell at Birchwood, 7 p.m.; Bruce at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.; Clayton at New Auburn, 7:15 p.m.; McDonell at Eau Claire Regis, 7:30 p.m.; Cadott at Bloomer, 7:30 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball—Bruce at Lake Holcombe, 5:45 p.m.; Clayton at New Auburn, 5:45 p.m.; Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday
Girls Basketball—Bloomer at Barron, 2:30 p.m.
Wrestling—Chi-Hi at Merrill, 8 a.m.; Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe, Thorp/Owen-Withee at Cadott, 10 a.m.
NAHL—Chippewa Steel at Minnesota Wilderness, 7:15 p.m.
Photos: Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 12-29-21
The Lake Holcombe girls basketball team has just nine players, but that roster includes three pairs of sisters and a team overall that has built chemistry while being successful in a 5-1 start to the season.
Jackson Hoem scored two goals and Trevor Bowe added another as the Chi-Hi boys hockey team bested Verona 3-2 on Thursday afternoon in the consolation championship game at the Notre Dame Academy Showcase.
Lucas Smith scored a game-high 21 points and Carsen Hause added 14 points as the Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team earned its first nonconference win of the season Tuesday in a 55-48 victory at Elk Mound.
Cadott's Brayden Sonnentag finished in first place at 126 pounds on Thursday to win the championship at the Norther Badger Wrestling Classic. Tristan Drier and Gavin Tegels were each second in their respective weight classes as well for the Hornets.
Talan Blanck's power-play goal seven minutes and 22 seconds into overtime was the difference on Tuesday as the Chi-Hi boys hockey team fell to St. Mary's Springs 3-2 at the Notre Dame Academy Showcase.