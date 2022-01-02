Watch Now: Five prep events to watch for this week

The first week of the new year offers plenty of important matchups as teams settle into 2022.

Monday

Boys Basketball—Colby at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Thorp at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.; Independence at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys Basketball—New Richmond at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; Siren at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.; Owen-Withee at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.; Bloomer at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Cadott at Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Gilman at Lake Holcombe, 5:45 p.m.; Gilmanton at Cadott, 6 p.m.; Chi-Hi at Stevens Point, 7:15 p.m.; McDonell at Mondovi, 7:15 p.m.; Bloomer at Cameron, 7:15 p.m.; New Auburn at Luck, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Hockey—Chi-Hi at New Richmond, 7 p.m.; Viroqua at Regis/Altoona/McDonell, 7 p.m.

Girls Hockey—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at St. Croix Valley (Baldwin), 7 p.m.

Thursday

Boys Basketball—Gilman at Cornell, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Gilman at Cornell, 5:45 p.m.; McDonell at Eau Claire Regis, 7:30 p.m.; Cadott at Bloomer, 7:30 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey—Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi, 7 p.m.; Barron at Regis/Altoona/McDonell, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming—Menomonie at Chi-Hi, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling—Cadott, Stanley-Boyd at Regis/Altoona (Altoona), 5 p.m.; Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe at Cameron, 6 p.m.; Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi, 7 p.m.

Friday

Boys Basketball—Chi-Hi at Eau Claire Memorial, 7:15 p.m.; Cornell at Birchwood, 7 p.m.; Bruce at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.; Clayton at New Auburn, 7:15 p.m.; McDonell at Eau Claire Regis, 7:30 p.m.; Cadott at Bloomer, 7:30 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Bruce at Lake Holcombe, 5:45 p.m.; Clayton at New Auburn, 5:45 p.m.; Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday

Girls Basketball—Bloomer at Barron, 2:30 p.m.

Wrestling—Chi-Hi at Merrill, 8 a.m.; Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe, Thorp/Owen-Withee at Cadott, 10 a.m.

NAHL—Chippewa Steel at Minnesota Wilderness, 7:15 p.m.

