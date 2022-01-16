Watch Now: Five sports events to watch for this week in Chippewa County

A week full of local sports action also has several key showdowns worth checking out.

Monday

Boys Basketball—New Auburn at Independence, 7 p.m.; Fall Creek at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Loyal at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball—McDonell vs Rochester Lourdes (St. Catherine University), 3:15 p.m.; New Auburn at Independence, 5:30 p.m.; Chi-Hi at Onalaska, 7:15 p.m.; Cadott at Boyceville, 7:15 p.m.; Thorp at Owen-Withee, 7:15 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Eau Claire Regis, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys Basketball—Bruce at Cornell, 7:15 p.m.; Clayton at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.; Gilman at Loyal, 7:15 p.m.; McDonell at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.; Bloomer at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.; Eau Claire Regis at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Bruce at Cornell, 5:45 p.m.; Clayton at Lake Holcombe, 5:45 p.m.; Marshfield at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; Neillsville at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Altoona at Bloomer, 7:30 p.m.; Cadott at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:30 p.m.

Gymnastics—Chi-Hi at Hudson, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey—Superior at Chi-Hi, 7 p.m.; Somerset at Regis/Altoona/McDonell, 7 p.m.

Girls Hockey—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Hudson, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Girls Basketball—Gilman at Neillsville, 7:15 p.m.; Thorp at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Fall Creek at Bloomer, 7:30 p.m.; Cadott at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey—Rice Lake at Chi-Hi, 7 p.m.; Regis/Altoona/McDonell at Amery, 7 p.m.

Girls Hockey—Rochester Mayo at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (Chippewa), 5 p.m.

Boys Swimming—Eau Claire North/Memorial at Chi-Hi, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling—Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe quad, 6 p.m.; New Richmond at Chi-Hi, 7 p.m.; Bloomer/Colfax at Cadott, 7 p.m.; Thorp/Owen-Withee at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Friday

Boys Basketball—New Auburn at Prairie Farm, 5:45 p.m.; Hudson at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; Cornell at Flambeau, 7:15 p.m.; Birchwood at Lake Holcombe, 7 p.m.; Neillsville at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.; Thorp at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Cadott at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Cornell at Flambeau, 5:45 p.m.; Chi-Hi at Hudson, 7:15 p.m.; New Auburn at Prairie Farm, 7:15 p.m.; Fall Creek at Bloomer, 7:30 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Hockey—Northland Pines at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (Chippewa), 6 p.m.

NAHL—Chippewa Steel at Springfield Jr. Blues, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday

Girls Basketball—Bloomer at McDonell, 3 p.m.; Lake Holcombe at Eau Claire Immanuel, 3 p.m.

Gymnastics—Chi-Hi at Rice Lake, 9 a.m.

Boys Swimming—Chi-Hi at Eau Claire Memorial/North (North), 12:30 p.m.

Wrestling—Chi-Hi at Sparta, 9 a.m.; Cadott at Arcadia, 9 a.m.; Bloomer/Colfax, Thorp/Owen-Withee at Shell Lake, 9:30 a.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Wausau East, 10 a.m.; Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe at St. Croix Falls, 10 a.m.

NAHL—Chippewa Steel at Janesville Jr. Blues, 6:05 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0