Watch Now: Five sports events to watch for this week in Chippewa County

A week full of local sports action also has several key showdowns worth checking out.
Monday
Boys Basketball—New Auburn at Independence, 7 p.m.; Fall Creek at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Loyal at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball—McDonell vs Rochester Lourdes (St. Catherine University), 3:15 p.m.; New Auburn at Independence, 5:30 p.m.; Chi-Hi at Onalaska, 7:15 p.m.; Cadott at Boyceville, 7:15 p.m.; Thorp at Owen-Withee, 7:15 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Eau Claire Regis, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Boys Basketball—Bruce at Cornell, 7:15 p.m.; Clayton at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.; Gilman at Loyal, 7:15 p.m.; McDonell at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.; Bloomer at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.; Eau Claire Regis at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball—Bruce at Cornell, 5:45 p.m.; Clayton at Lake Holcombe, 5:45 p.m.; Marshfield at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; Neillsville at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Altoona at Bloomer, 7:30 p.m.; Cadott at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey—Superior at Chi-Hi, 7 p.m.; Somerset at Regis/Altoona/McDonell, 7 p.m.
Girls Hockey—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Hudson, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Girls Basketball—Gilman at Neillsville, 7:15 p.m.; Thorp at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Fall Creek at Bloomer, 7:30 p.m.; Cadott at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey—Rice Lake at Chi-Hi, 7 p.m.; Regis/Altoona/McDonell at Amery, 7 p.m.
Girls Hockey—Rochester Mayo at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (Chippewa), 5 p.m.
Boys Swimming—Eau Claire North/Memorial at Chi-Hi, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling—Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe quad, 6 p.m.; New Richmond at Chi-Hi, 7 p.m.; Bloomer/Colfax at Cadott, 7 p.m.; Thorp/Owen-Withee at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
Friday
Boys Basketball—New Auburn at Prairie Farm, 5:45 p.m.; Hudson at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; Cornell at Flambeau, 7:15 p.m.; Birchwood at Lake Holcombe, 7 p.m.; Neillsville at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.; Thorp at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Cadott at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball—Cornell at Flambeau, 5:45 p.m.; Chi-Hi at Hudson, 7:15 p.m.; New Auburn at Prairie Farm, 7:15 p.m.; Fall Creek at Bloomer, 7:30 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Hockey—Northland Pines at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (Chippewa), 6 p.m.
NAHL—Chippewa Steel at Springfield Jr. Blues, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday
Girls Basketball—Bloomer at McDonell, 3 p.m.; Lake Holcombe at Eau Claire Immanuel, 3 p.m.
Gymnastics—Chi-Hi at Rice Lake, 9 a.m.
Boys Swimming—Chi-Hi at Eau Claire Memorial/North (North), 12:30 p.m.
Wrestling—Chi-Hi at Sparta, 9 a.m.; Cadott at Arcadia, 9 a.m.; Bloomer/Colfax, Thorp/Owen-Withee at Shell Lake, 9:30 a.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Wausau East, 10 a.m.; Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe at St. Croix Falls, 10 a.m.
NAHL—Chippewa Steel at Janesville Jr. Blues, 6:05 p.m.
McDonell junior Canan Huss has made an impact in his first season with the boys basketball team, averaging 16 points per game including a game-winning 3-pointer in Friday's overtime win at Eau Claire Regis.
David Hughes pinned his way to a championship at 126 pounds on Saturday for the Chi-Hi wrestling team at the program's home invitational. Chi-Hi's Connor Bruhn and Stanley-Boyd's Breckin Burzynski and Troy Trevino each finished second in their respective classes.
The Cadott wrestling team defended its home turf on Saturday in crowning five individual champions as a part of a tournament title at the program's home invitational. Brayden Sonnentag, Tristan Drier, Cole Pfeiffer, Dawson Webster and Gavin Tegels each won their respective weight class titles.
The McDonell girls basketball team stayed on the heels of unbeaten Osseo-Fairchild in the Western Cloverbelt title race by earning a 51-36 win over Cadott in a battle of second-place teams Tuesday evening at McDonell. Lauryn Deetz led all scorers with 23 points for the Macks