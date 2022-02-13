Watch Now: Five sports events to watch for this week in Chippewa County

The boys and girls hockey playoffs get underway while wrestling and boys swimming playoffs roll on to go with several important basketball games on the horizon.

Monday

Boys Basketball—Gilman at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball—McDonell at Eleva-Strum, 7:15 p.m.; Greenwood at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys Basketball—Cornell at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.; New Auburn at Flambeau, 7:15 p.m.; Gilman at Owen-Withee, 7:15 p.m.; Eau Claire Regis at McDonell, 7:15 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.; Fall Creek at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Cornell at Lake Holcombe, 5:45 p.m.; New Auburn at Flambeau, 5:45 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey Regionals—Ashland at Chi-Hi, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Boys Basketball—Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; Bloomer at Cumberland, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Cloverbelt Crossover; Cornell at Bruce, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Hockey Regionals—Chi-Hi/Amery winner at Eau Claire North, 4:30 p.m.; Regis/Altoona/McDonell at River Falls, 7 p.m.

Girls Hockey Regionals—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Western Wisconsin (Somerset), 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Boys Basketball—Gilman at Flambeau, 7:15 p.m; Cornell at Bruce, 7:15 p.m.; Lake Holcombe at Clayton, 7:15 p.m.; McDonell at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.; Bloomer at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:30 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Thorp at Eau Claire Regis, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Lake Holcombe at Clayton, 5:45 p.m.; Prentice at New Auburn, 6:30 p.m.; River Falls at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday

Girls Basketball—Cloverbelt crossover at Osseo-Fairchild, 1 and 2:30 p.m.

Gymnastics—Chi-Hi at Menomonie (Big Rivers championships), 10 a.m.

Wrestling Sectionals—Chi-Hi at Eau Claire North (Division 1), 10 a.m.; Cadott, Stanley-Boyd, Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe, Thorp/Owen-Withee at Saint Croix Falls (Division 3), 10 a.m.; Bloomer/Colfax at Amery (Division 2), 10:30 a.m.

