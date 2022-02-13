Watch Now: Five sports events to watch for this week in Chippewa County

The boys and girls hockey playoffs get underway while wrestling and boys swimming playoffs roll on to go with several important basketball games on the horizon.
Monday
Boys Basketball—Gilman at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball—McDonell at Eleva-Strum, 7:15 p.m.; Greenwood at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday
Boys Basketball—Cornell at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.; New Auburn at Flambeau, 7:15 p.m.; Gilman at Owen-Withee, 7:15 p.m.; Eau Claire Regis at McDonell, 7:15 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.; Fall Creek at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball—Cornell at Lake Holcombe, 5:45 p.m.; New Auburn at Flambeau, 5:45 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey Regionals—Ashland at Chi-Hi, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Boys Basketball—Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; Bloomer at Cumberland, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball—Cloverbelt Crossover; Cornell at Bruce, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Hockey Regionals—Chi-Hi/Amery winner at Eau Claire North, 4:30 p.m.; Regis/Altoona/McDonell at River Falls, 7 p.m.
Girls Hockey Regionals—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Western Wisconsin (Somerset), 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Boys Basketball—Gilman at Flambeau, 7:15 p.m; Cornell at Bruce, 7:15 p.m.; Lake Holcombe at Clayton, 7:15 p.m.; McDonell at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.; Bloomer at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:30 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Thorp at Eau Claire Regis, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball—Lake Holcombe at Clayton, 5:45 p.m.; Prentice at New Auburn, 6:30 p.m.; River Falls at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday
Girls Basketball—Cloverbelt crossover at Osseo-Fairchild, 1 and 2:30 p.m.
Gymnastics—Chi-Hi at Menomonie (Big Rivers championships), 10 a.m.
Wrestling Sectionals—Chi-Hi at Eau Claire North (Division 1), 10 a.m.; Cadott, Stanley-Boyd, Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe, Thorp/Owen-Withee at Saint Croix Falls (Division 3), 10 a.m.; Bloomer/Colfax at Amery (Division 2), 10:30 a.m.
Photos: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey scores big win over St. Croix Valley 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
Mason Monarski scored 39 points including a 9-for-18 effort from 3-point range to lead the Chi-Hi boys basketball team in a 92-84 nonconference win over D.C. Everest on Tuesday evening. Marcus Hall scored 57 points for D.C. Everest in the defeat.
The Lake Holcombe girls basketball team gave East Lakeland Conference leader Prairie Farm its first conference defeat of the season on Thursday, grinding out a 63-58 overtime victory. Emma Lechleitner led the Chieftains with 17 points
The Chi-Hi gymnastics team won its final tuneup before the Big Rivers Conference championships on Monday, defeating Rice Lake and Superior in a home triangular. Ava Krista was first all-around as she, Ella Spaeth and Lilly Schultz earned first-place finishes individually.
The Cadott wrestling team won a Division 3 regional championship on Saturday while advancing 10 wrestlers to next Saturday's sectionals. Logan Harel, Brayden Sonnentag, Kaleb Sonnentag, Tristan Drier, Dawson Webster and Gavin Tegels took home regional titles for the Hornets.
Brianna Buonincontro scored two goals while Addisyn Buesgen, Paige Steinmetz, Madelyn Hebert and Ashley Slupe each scored as well in the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team's 6-2 victory over St. Croix Valley on Tuesday evening.