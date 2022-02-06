Watch Now: Five sports events to watch for this week in Chippewa County

The first full week of February sees some postseason action getting underway while other sports move closer.

Monday

Boys Basketball—Cadott at Athens, 7:15 p.m.; Lake Holcombe at Bruce, 7:15 p.m.; Rib Lake at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.

Gymnastics—Chi-Hi triangular, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys Basketball—New Auburn at Clayton, 5:45 p.m.; D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; Birchwood at Cornell, 7 p.m.; Bloomer at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Lake Holcombe at Bruce, 7:15 p.m.; New Auburn at Clayton, 7:15 p.m.; Marshfield Columbus at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.; McDonell at Bloomer, 7:30 p.m.; Cadott at Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.; Thorp at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey—Chequamegon at Regis/Altoona/McDonell, 6 p.m.; Chi-Hi at Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.

Girls Hockey—St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (Chippewa), 7 p.m.

Thursday

Boys Basketball—Chi-Hi at New Richmond, 7:15 p.m.; Winter at Cornell, 7:15 p.m.; Lake Holcombe at Prairie Farm, 7:15 p.m; New Auburn at Birchwood, 7 p.m.; Marshfield Columbus at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.; McDonell at Bloomer, 7:30 p.m.; Fall Creek at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Eau Claire Regis, 7:30 p.m.; Thorp at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Winter at Cornell, 5:45 p.m.; Lake Holcombe at Prairie Farm, 5:45 p.m.; New Richmond at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Hockey—River Falls at Chi-Hi, 7 p.m.

Friday

Boys Basketball—Luck at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball—McDonell at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.; Bloomer at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:30 p.m.; Stanley-Boyd at Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Thorp at Eau Claire Regis, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey—Regis/Altoona/McDonell at Frederic, 7 p.m.

Girls Hockey—Chi-Hi at Green Bay East, 6:30 p.m.

NAHL—Fairbanks Ice Dogs at Chippewa Steel, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Boys Basketball—Barron at Bloomer, 2 p.m.

Girls Basketball—Chi-Hi at Eau Claire Memorial, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Hockey—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Appleton Xavier, 5 p.m.

Boys Swimming Sectionals—Chi-Hi at Hudson (Division 1), 1 p.m.

Wrestling Regionals—Chi-Hi at New Richmond (Division 1), 10 a.m.; Stanley-Boyd, Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe, Thorp/Owen-Withee at Cadott (Division 3), 10 a.m.; Bloomer/Colfax at Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal (Division 2), 11 a.m.

NAHL—Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel, 7 p.m.

