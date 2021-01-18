WATCH NOW: Prep Boys Basketball: Balanced offense keying McDonell surge

"Everybody's gotten used to playing with each other," McDonell coach Adam Schilling said of the offense. "We've really stressed making the extra pass and looking for open shots. We don't really have a guy that's going to go 1-on-5 so we've got some guys that are able to get other guys shots and we're shooting at a pretty high clip when we get good shots. So that's what we stress."

Eight different players have scored at least eight points in a game thus far for McDonell, including Max Hauser's 20 points in Friday's 71-55 win at Cadott. Newton became the eighth player to reach that threshold with Monday's performance.

The Macks honored the program's seven seniors — Hughes, Hauser, Siegenthaler, Gavin Dorn, Luke Newton, Nick Maziarka and Opsal — before Monday's game.

"The seniors have been solid with leadership and now I think the younger guys are starting to believe a little bit too," Schilling said. "Our seniors have led really well all year and a lot of the younger guys get confidence from those guys. So when they're encouraging I think that helps the younger guys play better.

"I think as a a group we're pretty confident right now that if we play good defense we're going to be in every game at the end."

Streak