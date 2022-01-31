Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball: Bloomer bests Spooner, completes unbeaten January with eighth straight win

BLOOMER — The hottest boys basketball team in the Western Cloverbelt Conference isn't in first place.

But it isn't that far behind.

Bloomer extended its win streak to eight in a row on Monday with a 56-41 nonconference win over Spooner. Domanyck Schwarzenberger led all scorers with 19 points including a 6-for-12 effort from 3-point range for the Blackhawks (10-4).

Long-range shooting was key in the first half as Schwarzenberger and Connor Crane combined for six triples before the trio of Evan Rogge, Jack Strand and Cael Iverson took advantage of opportunities closer to the rim in the second half as Bloomer found success against a tough Spooner 1-3-1 zone defense.

“The chemistry we have on this team is fantastic and I think that showed in our passing," Bloomer coach Greg Van Grunsven said. "That showed in the way that we shared the basketball and made the extra pass when needed and really provided some good opportunities for us on the offensive end.”

Crane scored 15 points while Rogge finished with 13 points after a big second half where he scored 11 of his points as the 6-foot-5 junior and his 6-foot-6 post cohorts Strand and Iverson started to take control closer to the basket. Strand scored four points while pulling down eight rebounds and Iverson had two points and four boards to go with a blocked shot.

“Domanyck shot the ball well tonight and that’s something he’s capable of doing and credit to his teammates getting him the basketball in positions where he had good looks. Our players are playing to their roles terrifically," Van Grunsven said. "Evan Rogge played outstanding (with) more of an interior type game for him today and really is starting to blossom as well.”

Schwarzenberger made Bloomer's first three baskets of the second half, all 3-pointers including one while being fouled which he capped with a free throw for a four-point play. As a team Bloomer was 9-for-23 from long range and shot a crisp 62 percent overall after halftime in earning a win over a former Heart O'North foe with the Rails (6-10).

The victory completed an unbeaten month of January for the Blackhawks, who last tasted defeat in a 52-36 loss to Stanley-Boyd on Dec. 21. Van Grunsven said over the holiday break the team had a chance to self assess and make what he called 'significant' changes. One of those was altering how the Blackhawks played defense, moving to a more physical brand and helping more in gaps to take advantage of the team's length. The improvement has been easy to see as just two opponents (Thorp and Spooner) have scored more than 39 points since and that includes a 47-38 win over Western Cloverbelt co-leader Fall Creek on Jan. 21.

“It fit in really well," Crane said of the team's defensive changes. "(With) really lengthy guys we can do really well on defense if we play physical like that."

Bloomer enters February third in the Western Cloverbelt standings at 7-3, two games behind Fall Creek and Stanley-Boyd while two games up on fifth place Eau Claire Regis and McDonell. The Blackhawks have the size to match any team with four players at least 6-foot-4 while boasting solid shooting from 3-point range as well led by the duo of Schwarzenberger and Crane.

“The kids have found some success of late and are growing in confidence with each passing game and I think you saw that tonight," Van Grunsven said.

Since opening the season 2-4 the Blackhawks have been one of the hottest teams in the area and will get the chance to see how far they've come on Friday when Bloomer travels to Stanley-Boyd to meet the Orioles. After Friday's game league matchups against Cadott, McDonell and Osseo-Fairchild await along with the nonconference games with Heart O'North schools Barron, Cumberland and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser and the Cloverbelt Crossover before the Division 3 playoff start at the end of the month.

Both Van Grunsven and Crane said the team's chemistry has been one of its biggest strengths. That camaraderie — combined with a few tweaks — has helped unlock the team's potential.

“I think if we stick together we can be really good," Crane said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.