WATCH NOW: Prep Boys Basketball: Bloomer defense puts clamps on Chetek-Weyerhaeuser after halftime to earn first win of season

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We changed things up a little bit on them and they just bought into being able to change," Van Grunsven said. "We've had a lot of time together to practice so all the different multiples that we're able to play in a game were relatively successful tonight."

Bloomer led by double digits in the second half on Tuesday against Ladysmith before the Lumberjacks scored a 49-38 victory.

Crane was 3-for-4 from 3-point range and had 19 points in less than 18 minutes on the floor as he worked with foul trouble before fouling out. Overall the Blackhawks were 8 for 28 from 3-point range, a sharp improvement from a 1-for-14 effort in Tuesday's loss.

"One of the strengths of our team is our size and so we would like to think we can play off of our size a little bit more," Van Grunsven said. "Certainly any number of guys are capable of shooting from the perimeter but when we're able to penetrate and we're able to get paint touches, our team is probably going to be a little bit more successful moving forward."

Cook and Meinen each had seven points and had seven and six rebounds, respectively, as the Blackhawks owned a 35-28 advantage on the boards.