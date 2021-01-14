WATCH NOW: Prep Boys Basketball: Bloomer defense puts clamps on Chetek-Weyerhaeuser after halftime to earn first win of season

BLOOMER — Tuesday night the Bloomer boys basketball team had a second half to forgot.
Two days later, the Blackhawks made sure to not repeat that performance by limiting Chetek-Weyerhaeuser to 12 points in the final 18 minutes of a 50-39 Heart O'North Conference win on Thursday.
Connor Crane led all scorers with 19 points and Marcus Harelstad added 10 points as the 'Hawks (1-2, 1-2) trailed 27-24 at halftime before opening the second half with a 7-0 run to take a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
"What I most liked was this group of boys here was successful here tonight in just our third basketball game of the year," Bloomer coach Greg Van Grunsven said, "that these guys could come out here on their home court and have some success against a conference opponent. And hopefully with that, away we go."
Bloomer led for much of the first half before Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (0-9, 0-9) closed strong with 10 points in the final two minutes and six seconds. Tyler Razim's basket in the closing seconds sent the Bulldogs into the break with a three-point lead. Buckets from Crane and Dalton Cook along with free throws by Harelstad and Crane worked with stingy defense on the other end of the floor to help the Blackhawks retake the lead.
Threes from Harelstad and Gavin Meinen plus a bucket from Cook extended the Bloomer lead to a game-high 15 points at 49-34 with 4:32 to go. The Bulldogs cut the gap to 49-39 with 3:30 left on Dylan Razim's 3-pointer but the Blackhawks wouldn't allow another point the rest of the way to grab the team's first victory of the season.
"We changed things up a little bit on them and they just bought into being able to change," Van Grunsven said. "We've had a lot of time together to practice so all the different multiples that we're able to play in a game were relatively successful tonight."
Bloomer led by double digits in the second half on Tuesday against Ladysmith before the Lumberjacks scored a 49-38 victory.
Crane was 3-for-4 from 3-point range and had 19 points in less than 18 minutes on the floor as he worked with foul trouble before fouling out. Overall the Blackhawks were 8 for 28 from 3-point range, a sharp improvement from a 1-for-14 effort in Tuesday's loss.
"One of the strengths of our team is our size and so we would like to think we can play off of our size a little bit more," Van Grunsven said. "Certainly any number of guys are capable of shooting from the perimeter but when we're able to penetrate and we're able to get paint touches, our team is probably going to be a little bit more successful moving forward."
Cook and Meinen each had seven points and had seven and six rebounds, respectively, as the Blackhawks owned a 35-28 advantage on the boards.
Bloomer was unable to start practicing until later in December with games for the team not scheduled to begin until earlier this month. The team's first few games of the season were postponed before starting play with a 61-54 loss at Ladysmith last Saturday before Tuesday's rematch.
Following the team's scheduled game Friday night in Saint Croix Falls, Bloomer is busy next week by playing at Barron on Monday, hosting Hayward on Thursday and ending the week at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Jan. 23.