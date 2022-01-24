Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball: Chi-Hi rallies past Menomonie to snap seven-game losing streak

Two teams that are no stranger to close games found themselves in another on Monday as the Chi-Hi boys basketball team overcame a six-point halftime hole to edge Menomonie 50-47 at Chi-Hi.

Mason Monarski scored 25 points in the victory for the Cardinals (2-13, 2-6) as the team snapped a seven-game losing streak.

Chi-Hi trailed 25-19 at halftime and by nine early in the second half before mounting a rally to take a lead it wouldn't relinquish for its first win since a last-second 61-60 win at Hudson on Dec. 21.

“I think it was just confidence," Chi-Hi coach Jason Proue said of his team's surge in the second half. "I think over the season we’ve been in a situation like this quite a bit and we’ve learned a lot and we’ve gained a lot of confidence from it. These guys are believing it and through all of this they’re very process driven, they’re not result driven. So yes the scoreboard wasn’t where it wanted it to be at times but they focus on the process of things and it paid off tonight for us.”

Nine of Chi-Hi's first 15 games this season have been decided by 11 points or fewer.

Monarski came to life in the second half with 16 of his points including four of his five 3-pointers.

“Yeah we ran some actions to help him out and we talked about some things at halftime and then they saw some things and they were making those calls from the court," Proue said of getting the ball to the hot-shooting Monarski. "That’s a testament to Keion (Twyman) running the show as a senior leader and Mason and them communicating with each other and getting some really good looks.”

Monarski's three with 12 minutes and six seconds to go gave the Cardinals a 35-33 advantage, the first lead for Chi-Hi since the opening seconds of the game. The junior's final triple of the game put his team up 46-41 with 4:07 left, but the Cardinals were not able to fully pull away as the Mustangs (7-8, 2-6) in striking distance. Noah Feddersen had a pair of dunks in the final minutes as the 6-foot-9 North Dakota State University signee finished with 17 points and six rebounds. Feddersen had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds with a three from the corner before the Mustangs corralled the offensive rebound and got off another shot that didn't fall as the buzzer.

“I thought in the second half they (Chi-Hi) made some tough shots but our communication on defense and our assignments didn’t execute the way we wanted to and they made us pay for it," Menomonie coach Matt Riley said.

Monday's game was the seventh game out of 15 for the Mustangs to be decided by 11 points or fewer. Reed Styer added 12 points for Menomonie in helping the Mustangs lead by as many as 10 points in the first half before the Cardinals scored six of the final eight points — including two on a dunk off a blocked shot by Twyman — to trim the deficit entering half.

Chi-Hi shot 36 percent from the field in the first half including a 1-for-9 effort from long range before heating up in the second half by shooting 61 percent in making 5-of-10 shots from 3-point range. Twyman and Kansas Smith each added 10 points. Smith recently returned to the lineup after missing some time and Proue said the impact of the junior guard is noticeable.

“All the guys on the team would say this, he’s one of the toughest kids in our conference and having him on our side is definitely a spark that we need and then it brings along other guys too," Proue said. "I thought Mason Howard stepped in there and he was a firecracker on the ball and Christian Crumbaker and Jackson Gugel. It was fun to watch those guys compete and get after it and put some pressure on their guards.”

A young team with just two seniors — Dominiek Quigley and Twyman — the Cardinals are hoping wins like Monday can be the start of bigger things for the program in the second half of the season. Chi-Hi plays at Rice Lake on Saturday before traveling to Marshfield on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

“We can focus on the process all we want but if the results never come it makes it a little bit harder to believe and I don’t think the guys were there," Proue said. "I don’t think we were even close to that but this is definitely some validation in showing what we’re doing is good and it just takes a little bit of time and we’re starting to show it.”

