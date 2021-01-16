WATCH NOW: Prep Boys Basketball: Defensive changeup sparks New Auburn to victory over Cornell

NEW AUBURN — The New Auburn boys basketball team pulled out a different look to set the tone for a second half surge as the Trojans overcame a halftime deficit to defeat Cornell 53-40 on Friday evening.
New Auburn (5-4, 3-2) trailed 26-23 at halftime and the Chiefs (1-9, 1-4) extended their lead to 29-23 early in the second half before the Trojans moved to a full court pressure defense and saw immediate results.
Seven straight points just over a two-minute stretch turned the tables in New Auburn's favor as Matt Elmhorst's bucket with 14;48 to go put the Trojans ahead 30-29.
“We’ve used that a few times this year and it’s worked for us," New Auburn coach Keenan Dahl said of the switch in defense. "But we’re not very deep down the bench so it’s not something we can play and press somebody the whole game because we get wore out and we get in foul trouble and it’s tough for us to do that.
"Little bursts here and there we can put it on and we’ve had some good success this year.”
The little burst was just was New Auburn needed to give the team a spark. Dylan Bowe's basket with 14 minutes to go tie the game at 31 before New Auburn scored the next eight points to take the lead for good as the Chiefs were unable to get closer than six points the rest of the way.
“We just got tight," Cornell coach Marcus Leland said. "We didn’t execute.”
The first half was a successful one for the Chiefs, who led by as many as five points after a basket from Daniel Person at 1:15 before halftime made the score 26-21.
“The first half was brilliant for us," Leland said. "Offensively we moved the ball. They started out in a box-and-one against us and we did a real good job breaking that and people stepped up to make some shots to get them out of it so we could get back and put them in man and make our man offense work.”
Tristen Harder led all scorers with 18 points while Matt Elmhorst added 15 for the victors. Harder entered Friday's game averaging more than 17 points per game as the 6-foot-2 has found success working down low.
“We just really had a hard time putting the ball in the basket but we’ll continue going to him and Matt (Elmhorst) down low there," Dahl said of Harder and Elmhorst. "They’ve been collapsing so hard on Tristen that Matt has had some success as the second option there.”
Elmhorst entered the game second on the team averaging just under 10 points per game.
Austin Bowe scored 13 points for the Chiefs, followed by eight from Dylan Bowe and Davis Harshman.
Both teams are back in action on Tuesday as Cornell hosts Flambeau and New Auburn plays at Lake Holcombe.
The Chi-Hi boys hockey team scored the final two goals in a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over Superior on Saturday afternoon. The victory is the first-ever win for the Cardinals on the road against the Spartans.
The Chi-Hi boys basketball team closed out a 57-47 victory over previously unbeaten Medford on Monday evening in a nonconference battle. Joe Reuter scored 24 points while Mason Monarski added 14 points including four 3-pointers and Keion Twyman had 10 points in the win for the Cards.
When Jacob Walczak first arrived on the scene for the Chi-Hi boys basketball team, he was simply a shooter. But two years later, hard work and dedication has helped Walczak transform his game into an all-around threat for the Cardinals.
The McDonell boys basketball team made five 3-pointers in the first 11 minutes before closing strong down low in a 69-47 win at Osseo-Fairchild on Monday. Jake Siegenthaler led the Macks with 16 points while Logan Hughes scored 14 points and Tanner Opsal added 13.
The Chi-Hi girls basketball team was edged by Menomonie 41-38 on Saturday evening at Chi-Hi in a Big Rivers Conference battle. Savannah Hinke scored 10 points and Emily Hakes added eight for the Cardinals.