WATCH NOW: Prep Boys Basketball: Defensive changeup sparks New Auburn to victory over Cornell

NEW AUBURN — The New Auburn boys basketball team pulled out a different look to set the tone for a second half surge as the Trojans overcame a halftime deficit to defeat Cornell 53-40 on Friday evening.

New Auburn (5-4, 3-2) trailed 26-23 at halftime and the Chiefs (1-9, 1-4) extended their lead to 29-23 early in the second half before the Trojans moved to a full court pressure defense and saw immediate results.

Seven straight points just over a two-minute stretch turned the tables in New Auburn's favor as Matt Elmhorst's bucket with 14;48 to go put the Trojans ahead 30-29.

“We’ve used that a few times this year and it’s worked for us," New Auburn coach Keenan Dahl said of the switch in defense. "But we’re not very deep down the bench so it’s not something we can play and press somebody the whole game because we get wore out and we get in foul trouble and it’s tough for us to do that.

"Little bursts here and there we can put it on and we’ve had some good success this year.”

The little burst was just was New Auburn needed to give the team a spark. Dylan Bowe's basket with 14 minutes to go tie the game at 31 before New Auburn scored the next eight points to take the lead for good as the Chiefs were unable to get closer than six points the rest of the way.

