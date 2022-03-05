Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball Division 3 Regionals: Adams-Friendship defense stifles Stanley-Boyd

STANLEY — The Adams-Friendship boys basketball team has gotten back to its roots.

And that's been a scary proposition for opposing teams in the Division 3 playoffs.

The Green Devils utilized a suffocating 1-3-1 zone defense to perfection 54-38 regional championship victory over Stanley-Boyd on Saturday evening.

The 11th-seeded Green Devils (11-16) limited the Orioles (16-9) to three field goals in the final 17 minutes of the second half to improve upon a 25-21 halftime lead as Adams-Friendship won its third straight road game of the postseason.

“We’ve been in and out of it this year," Adams-Friendship coach Keith Bork said. "We’ve played some 2-3. We’re a 1-3-1 school, we’ve played it for the last 20 years and we just kinda got back to our roots at the end of our season.”

Lucas Smith's 3-pointer for Stanley-Boyd cut the deficit to 25-24 with 16:54 left in the regulation but that was as close as the Orioles would get as Adams-Friendship scored the next seven points take a three-possession lead and Stanley-Boyd wouldn't get closer than six points the rest of the way.

“We got it close and then a couple turnovers up top and they got a lead and with their length, they’re good at pressuring," Stanley-Boyd coach Tom Hause said. "We struggled to get a good look at that point.”

The length and athleticism of the Green Devils made life tough on the offensive end for Stanley-Boyd, who was coming off a 64-62 last-second win over Black River Falls in Friday's regional semifinals.

Carson Klaus scored 11 of his 16 points in the second half for Adams-Friendship while Keyvon Holloway added 10 points and Abraham Cook scored eight points. Carsen Hause led Stanley-Boyd with 15 points and Henry Hoel also finished in double figures with 12 points.

“We’ve got a lot of athleticism and then Zander Klaus on top is incredible,” Bork said of the defense, “he makes it tough. We’ve got long athletes that can put a lot of pressure on. You don’t notice as much in the first half but in the second half teams every game teams have started to break. Our pressure gets to teams.”

Adams-Friendship led by as many as 11 points in the first half before the Orioles were able to cut the gap to two points in the final 30 seconds before the break.

The Green Devils were the second lowest seed in the half-sectional but played a challenging schedule through the regular season while battling injury and quarantine. Bork estimates his team has played with a full roster for roughly 10 of its first 27 games, but several of those games have come lately as Adams-Friendship has now won its last four after ending the regular season with a 60-39 win over Westfield and knocking off Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau and Elk Mound prior to Saturday's win over the Orioles.

“We finally got a full squad together,” Bork said, “because we played a pretty tough schedule. It didn’t show because we were missing guys all the time but we finally got everybody back at the same time and it’s starting to pay off now playing those bigger schools.”

The next test for Adams-Friendship will be a tough one in Thursday's sectional semifinals against top-seeded and top-ranked West Salem, who routed Wisconsin Dells 64-44 in the other regional final.

“I’m so proud of them," Bork said. "They’re starting to get really tough. I’m really proud of them.”

Saturday night's loss is a tough end to what was one of the most successful Stanley-Boyd seasons in recent memory. The Orioles finished second to Fall Creek in the Western Cloverbelt Conference standings, just missing out on the league championship on the final night of the regular season in a 53-52 double overtime defeat on Feb. 18.

The team's 16 wins are tied for the second most in a season dating back to the 1989-90 season. Stanley-Boyd also won 16 games in 2007-08 under coach Hause and in 189-90 under coach Mark Fredrickson.

Stanley-Boyd graduates a quartet of seniors with the departure of Lucas Smith, Carsen Hause, Cooper Nichols and Brady Potaczek, four players that have been a big part of the program for the last several season as they've grown as the varsity level.

“They’ve done a really good job in their development," coach Hause said. "Some of them had to be as some youngsters. It’s just a fun group to coach. I’m really proud of them.”

