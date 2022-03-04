Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball Division 3 Regionals: Hause's buzzer beater lifts Stanley-Boyd past Black River Falls

STANLEY — It wasn't the shot the Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team wanted.

But it ended up being the one they needed.

Carsen Hause's contested jumper at the buzzer was the difference as the Orioles outlasted Black River Falls 64-62 on Friday evening in a Division 3 regional semifinal matchup. The Orioles (16-8) advance to host Adams-Friendship on Saturday night for a regional championship.

The last of Hause's game-high 32 points were the most dramatic as it was the final lead change in a back-and-forth affair. Stanley-Boyd inbounded the ball with 4.8 seconds left under its own basket as a pass from Cooper Nichols to Lucas Smith quickly went into the hands of Hause at the top of the key beyond the 3-point line, where the senior drove to the free throw line and put up a shot with two Tigers in his face that dropped as the final second ticked off the allow the two seed to survive a game effort from seventh-seeded Black River Falls.

“It’s not exactly what we drew up," Stanley-Boyd coach Tom Hause said of the final shot. "We wanted to get a look closer to the basket but with 4.8 (seconds) we had some room to move so we just let it roll from there.”

The previous possession Black River Falls tied the game at 62 on a pull-up 3-pointer from Trey Cowley. Stanley-Boyd was able to run the clock down but after running into trouble with less than five seconds left, the Orioles called a timeout to set up something new.

Black River Falls led by as many as eight points in the second half, grabbing a 43-38 lead with 11:13 to go on a basket from Colin Zillmer. The Orioles chipped into the lead and ultimately tied the game after a bucket from Brady Potaczek capped a 7-0 run at 47 with 7:16 left.

That's when the back-and-forth action truly started.

Buckets from Evan Anderson and Cowley put the Tigers up five before Smith and Hause tied the game a little more than a minute later. The teams traded 3-pointers before the Orioles got to the foul line to lead 62-57 with 1:33 left. But those were the last points for Stanley-Boyd until Hause's winner as both teams traded empty possessions around two free throws by Anderson with 1:21 left and Cowley's tying shot.

“They’re a good team and they can score quickly," coach Hause said of Black River Falls. "(It was) back-and-forth there (with) players knocking down big threes. That’s the awesomeness of playoff basketball.”

Stanley-Boyd jumped out to an early 19-8 lead before the Tigers answered with a run of their own, taking the lead and closing the half strong for a 27-22 advantage heading into the locker room.

“We just started treating their screens with more aggressiveness," coach Cowley said of the changes in the first half. "Before we were just switching them and letting them go downhill and then we started rushing at them a little bit. That really seemed to help. The first few possessions we’d switch and give them the lane rather than run them backwards like you gotta do.”

Anderson scored 25 points to lead the Tigers — one off his season average — while Cowley added 13 points.

Henry Hoel scored 11 points, Smith added 10 points and Potaczek had nine for the Orioles.

“The one thing we’ve been doing really well the last couple games is not give up any easy shots and when someone starts going off – like when five (Hause) started going down the middle we literally watched him," coach Cowley said. "Our guys wouldn’t double the ball and that was hard to watch, we know better than that.”

Stanley-Boyd staved off an upset bid by the Tigers and know faces another high seed with 11th-seeded Adams-Friendship after the Green Devils upset the two seed Elk Mound 44-36 in the other semifinal. A victory would give the Orioles their fourth-ever regional championship and the first since 2017.

