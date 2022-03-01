Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball Division 5 Regionals: Big second half helps McDonell roll past Prairie Farm in opener

When the McDonell boys basketball team is firing on the defensive end, the Macks have shown the ability to hang with high-level teams.

They'll get the chance to test that on Friday night after the Macks routed Prairie Farm 69-24 in the opening round of the Division 5 playoffs on Tuesday evening at McDonell.

The eighth-seeded Macks (12-13) advance to top seed Clear Lake on Friday in the regional semifinals after the Warriors routed Gilman 89-32.

Eddie Mittermeyer scored a game-high 26 points and was joined in double figures by Canan Huss with 12 points and Aidan Misfeldt scoring 10. McDonell outscored the Panthers (11-12) by a 43-9 margin in the second half after the Macks took a 26-15 lead into the break.

“When our defense is at that level it really makes everything come together," McDonell coach Adam Schilling said. "Offensively even in the first half we were getting good shots but our defense kinda still kept us at a comfortable pace where shots weren’t falling but we didn’t let that effect our defense.”

Mittermeyer scored 16 of his points in the second half and Misfeldt had eight of his 10 as the Macks scored 38 of the first 42 points of the final half.

“Eddie got some good looks but you’ve got to give his teammates a lot of credit," Schilling said. "I think Aidan Misfeldt did a great job of finding Eddie when he got going. Grant Smiskey, Jordan (Sikora), all those guys did a great job of making the extra pass. We talk a lot about getting a guy hot the ball and we really did a good job of that.”

Prairie Farm made just 10 shots from the field and were led in scoring by Tyler Rassbach and Jayce Nelson with seven points apiece.

Mittermeyer made six of the team's eight 3-pointers as the team was able to find good shots close the basket and beyond the arch as the Macks won for the third time in four games.

“I think that’s a good example of our fullest potential," Misfeldt said of the team's offense in the second half. "When it comes down to whoever’s scoring, we can put on a show.”

The regular season was an up-and-down effort for the defending Division 5 state runner-up Macks. McDonell returned just one starter (Mittermeyer) from last year's team and has just one senior (Joe Janus) on the roster this season. Overall the Macks have won five of their last eight, a stretch including improving wins over state-ranked Marshfield Columbus (59-49 on Jan. 29) and a rout of sixth-seeded Eau Claire Immanuel (64-46) on Feb. 21.

Schilling said the team's defense has played better in recent weeks with the exception of McDonell's 64-50 loss at Owen-Withee in the Cloverbelt Crossover on Feb. 24. For a defense that likes to throw different looks at an opponent, a common necessity no matter the strategy is high effort.

“Defensively it’s about always going 100 percent and I always tell the guys before the game we’ve got to go 100 percent," Misfeldt said of the defense. "You should be gassed by that first half.”

McDonell now turns its attention to the top seed of the half-sectional Clear Lake after the Warriors won their 14th game in a row on Tuesday. Clear Lake (23-2) won the West Lakeland Conference championship during the regular season and was ranked 10th in the final WisSports.net Division 5 state coaches poll of the regular season.

The Warriors are led offensively by 6-foot-5 senior center Riley Peterson who averaged 20 points per game during the regular season, according to WisSports.net.

“I know they’re much improved," Schilling said of facing Clear Lake. "I’ve watched them play lately and they’ve got a lot of guys clicking. Hopefully we can carry this over and build that consistency that we’re talking about and keep it going for a little bit.”

Peterson scored 18 points in Clear Lake's 54-52 win over McDonell to open the regular season on Nov. 30 but a lot has changed for both teams since that game.

“Obviously we’ve got a really tough game Friday," Schilling said. "They’re a great team, at their place it’ll be really hard. I think if we can play defense at the level we want to we can be competitive and hopefully get in a good game.”

