Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball Division 5 Regionals: Early 10-2 run in opening minutes sets tone as McDonell pushes past Bruce

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The last thing you want to do is come out slow in a playoff game, that's just putting yourself in a hole and makes it harder to win," Hughes said.

After finding success closer to the basket early, the 3-point game opened up for the Macks as the first half went on to help extend the lead to as many as 26 on two occasions including after Mittermeyer's bucket to take a 40-14 lead into the break.

"I think when we go (with) our 2-3 (defense) we've got guys flying around up top," Siegenthaler said of the defense. "Everybody flying around, helping the helper and making sure they don't get easy buckets down low."

The second half was much more even as the Red Raiders (14-4) outscored the Macks by a 32-25, but Bruce never got closer than the final margin of victory.

"We needed to get stops and stem the tide a little bit and we did that and offensively we hit some big shots and some good times too to keep that cushion," Schilling said.

Dan Brockman scored 13 points and Matt Popowich added 11 points for the Red Raiders, who overcame a halftime deficit to defeat Lake Holcombe 48-46 in Tuesday's regional quarterfinal. Days earlier the Red Raiders defeated the Chieftains 69-64 on Feb. Feb. 13 to win the East Lakeland Conference championship.