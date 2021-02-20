Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball Division 5 Regionals: McDonell pulls away from Owen-Withee for seventh straight regional championship

When the going gets tough, the McDonell boys basketball team finds a way to get going.

The Macks utilized a 10-0 run going into and coming out of halftime to spark a 71-50 Division 5 regional final victory over Owen-Withee on Saturday evening at McDonell.

Eddie Mittermeyer led the Macks (14-4) with 19 points and was one of four players to finish in double figures for McDonell. Jake Siegenthaler scored 14 points, Tanner Opsal added 12 points and Logan Hughes had 11 as the Macks won their seventh straight regional championship.

The game was back and forth for much of the first half and the Macks had a 26-22 lead with 1:49 left in the opening half when McDonell embarked on a 10-0 run to take control. Baskets by Opsal and Hughes before half and from Siegenthaler, Dan Anderson and Opsal in the first two minutes coming out of halftime pushed the advantage to 36-22 and forced a Blackhawks timeout.

"We really locked in on the rebounds," McDonell coach Adam Schilling said. "We knew getting those defensive rebounds would be a key to the game and getting out to run after that. A lot of guys just did a really good job of buying into getting after those rebounds and from there we were able to get out in the open court and use our speed."