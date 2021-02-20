Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball Division 5 Regionals: McDonell pulls away from Owen-Withee for seventh straight regional championship

When the going gets tough, the McDonell boys basketball team finds a way to get going.
The Macks utilized a 10-0 run going into and coming out of halftime to spark a 71-50 Division 5 regional final victory over Owen-Withee on Saturday evening at McDonell.
Eddie Mittermeyer led the Macks (14-4) with 19 points and was one of four players to finish in double figures for McDonell. Jake Siegenthaler scored 14 points, Tanner Opsal added 12 points and Logan Hughes had 11 as the Macks won their seventh straight regional championship.
The game was back and forth for much of the first half and the Macks had a 26-22 lead with 1:49 left in the opening half when McDonell embarked on a 10-0 run to take control. Baskets by Opsal and Hughes before half and from Siegenthaler, Dan Anderson and Opsal in the first two minutes coming out of halftime pushed the advantage to 36-22 and forced a Blackhawks timeout.
"We really locked in on the rebounds," McDonell coach Adam Schilling said. "We knew getting those defensive rebounds would be a key to the game and getting out to run after that. A lot of guys just did a really good job of buying into getting after those rebounds and from there we were able to get out in the open court and use our speed."
Owen-Withee (11-10) didn't go away and got the deficit down to nine after two free throws from Logan Amacher with 7:40 to go, but the Macks had an answer with the next six points on a push started by a bucket from Joe Janus to retake a double-digit lead the team would not give back up.
Caleb Geldernick had a team-high 13 points for Owen-Withee with Carter Klabon close behind with 12.
"With the conference we play in we play teams similar to this — I know Owen-Withee plays in a good conference too so it really helps everybody out in the playoffs — there's really not much we haven't seen in a game yet at this point in the season," Schilling said. "We feel pretty prepared and we'll be able to handle any things that come our way."
McDonell hit seven 3-pointers in the game — a shade higher than its season average — including three apiece from Mittermeyer and Siegenthaler as the Macks were able to space the floor and find long-range opportunities around the arc.
"Our team's gotten really good at the extra pass, so we're getting open shots (and) everybody's working it around, working as a team," Opsal said.
Both teams were coming off impressive wins in Friday's regional semifinals as the top-seeded Macks used an early 10-0 run in the first two minutes for an early advantage in a 65-46 win over Bruce and the second-seeded Blackhawks pushed past third seed New Auburn 68-49.
McDonell will learn its sectional semifinal opponent on Sunday when the four regional champions in the sectional are reseeded.
For seniors Hughes, Max Hauser, Siegenthaler, Gavin Dorn, Luke Newton, Nick Maziarka and Opsal, they're just happy to carry on a tradition that began when they were in middle school.
"It's kind of been in the back of our head that teams before us have been winning regionals, we just wanted to keep that tradition alive and work as hard as we can in practice and in games to keep it alive," Opsal said.