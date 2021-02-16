Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball Division 5 Regionals: Red-hot New Auburn pulls away from Gilman for quarterfinal victory

NEW AUBURN — The New Auburn boys basketball team has discovered its winning combination over the course of the second half of the season.
The Trojans ran their win streak to eight games in a row on Tuesday, opening the Division 5 playoffs with a 70-41 victory over Gilman in the regional quarterfinals.
Matt Elmhorst and Tristen Harder each scored 18 points to lead the third-seeded Trojans (13-5), who advance to play at second-seeded Owen-Withee on Friday in the regional semifinals. New Auburn outscored the Pirates 36-19 in the second half to pull away as Ethan Lotts had 14 of his 17 points after halftime and Elmhorst added 10 to aid the surge.
"Our five starters have really gelled together and our team defense has gotten better," New Auburn coach Keenan Dahl said of his team's success in recent weeks.
Zack Marion started the second half with a pair of buckets to pull Gilman (1-16) to within eight at 34-26, but the Pirates were unable to get closer than that the rest of the way as a balanced offense that has become the team's calling card on its winning streak shared the ball well and found several opportunities close the rim, even if the Trojans were unable to knock them all down.
"We were getting a lot of open looks, it was just disappointing we couldn't finish," Dahl said. "We missed so many bunnies. It could've been another 20 points with our bunnies that we missed."
New Auburn earned plenty of second and third chances by controlling the rebounding advantage and after the 6-foot-2 Harder started strong with 15 points in the first half, others got into the act with points to allow the Trojans to pull away. The Trojans at one point were 5-5 following a 55-46 loss at Lake Holcombe on Jan. 19 but hit their stride during the second round of East Lakeland games, winning their final six matchups in conference along with a 73-69 nonconference win at Solon Springs on Jan. 22 that started the winning streak.
Harder came into Tuesday's game second in Chippewa County averaging 18.4 points per game but others have gotten into the scoring act more as teams have focused more on the senior.
"A lot of teams have doubled him pretty hard and tripled him pretty hard so Matt Elmhorst has really stepped his game up these last three or four weeks and Ethan Lotts is playing pretty well now too," Dahl said. "Braden Johnson has been really, really tough for us and he's put up some really good stats these last couple weeks as well."
Most recently the Trojans came from a 20-plus point deficit to stun Lake Holcombe 74-73 last Friday on Elmhorst's go-ahead basket in the final seconds, a win that put New Auburn on the doorstep of possibly sharing the league championship before Bruce edged Lake Holcombe 69-64 one day later to claim the outright league championship.
Senior Andrew Hecker led all scorers with 24 points for the sixth-seeded Pirates while fellow senior Isaac Wininger added nine. Hecker drew the praise of Dahl, who noted his ability to shoot and get to the basket made him a handful to defend on defense.
"He's a load," Dahl said of Hecker. "He goes to the rim, he's left handed, he's hard to stop and he can shoot from deep. He's really impressive."
A young Pirates team will lose Hecker and Wininger but bring back the rest of the roster for next season.
"We kind of struggled this year, we have a young team and we're kind of building this year," Gilman coach Bobbie Marion said. "But we're getting there. We have some good things going for us. The last half of the season we definitely looked a lot better, getting some things rolling. We just need to execute our offense and get some shots up."
New Auburn now turns its attention to the Blackhawks after Owen-Withee defeated Cornell 67-31 in another quarterfinal contest on Tuesday. Owen-Withee went 9-9 during the regular season and finished fourth in the Eastern Cloverbelt Conference standings. The winner of Friday's game will face the winner of the McDonell/Bruce semifinal on Saturday for a regional championship.