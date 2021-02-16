Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball Division 5 Regionals: Red-hot New Auburn pulls away from Gilman for quarterfinal victory

NEW AUBURN — The New Auburn boys basketball team has discovered its winning combination over the course of the second half of the season.

The Trojans ran their win streak to eight games in a row on Tuesday, opening the Division 5 playoffs with a 70-41 victory over Gilman in the regional quarterfinals.

Matt Elmhorst and Tristen Harder each scored 18 points to lead the third-seeded Trojans (13-5), who advance to play at second-seeded Owen-Withee on Friday in the regional semifinals. New Auburn outscored the Pirates 36-19 in the second half to pull away as Ethan Lotts had 14 of his 17 points after halftime and Elmhorst added 10 to aid the surge.

"Our five starters have really gelled together and our team defense has gotten better," New Auburn coach Keenan Dahl said of his team's success in recent weeks.

Zack Marion started the second half with a pair of buckets to pull Gilman (1-16) to within eight at 34-26, but the Pirates were unable to get closer than that the rest of the way as a balanced offense that has become the team's calling card on its winning streak shared the ball well and found several opportunities close the rim, even if the Trojans were unable to knock them all down.