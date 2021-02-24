Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball Division 5 Sectionals: Stellar defense down the stretch pushes McDonell past Drummond to seventh straight sectional final

The McDonell boys basketball team needed a spark.
And fittingly given the makeup of this year's team, it didn't come from just one player.
Drummond cut a 13-point halftime deficit to two before the Macks answered with an 8-0 run to spark a late surge in McDonell's 53-38 victory over the Lumberjacks on Wednesday evening at McDonell in a Division 5 sectional semifinal matchup. The win marks the seventh consecutive season the Macks (15-4) have advanced to the sectional finals.
Logan Hughes scored 12 points and Eddie Mittermeyer added 11 for McDonell, who will host the winner of Thursday's semifinal matchup between Northwood and Turtle Lake on Saturday with a trip to state on the line.
“We play a pretty tough schedule all year and we’ve been in pretty much any situation you can be in during the game and that experience helped tonight," McDonell coach Adam Schilling said. "We have a lot of seniors that have seen these types of things happen and luckily we were able to make a run when we had to.”
Drummond (12-5) came out of halftime strong with senior Nolan Arthur scored the first 10 points of a 14-3 Lumberjack push to get within a bucket at 34-32 with 11:40 left in regulation. A season hung in the balance and the Macks responded with the next eight points with a 3-point play from Jake Siegenthaler starting the run. A few minutes later Joe Janus made a tough bucket down low off a feed from Hughes before Hughes added a 3-pointer to help the Macks re-assume a 10-point lead at 42-32 with 7:14.
“I really think that’s been an ongoing theme with our team this whole year," McDonell senior Max Hauser said of the team's balance. "When it comes down to tough stretches we work together really well and push each other to play the best that we can.”
Drummond got within eight on Chris Wright's basket a minute later but would get no closer as a move to a man-to-man defense played dividends for the Macks in limiting the Lumberjacks to just one made shot from the field and four points total in the final six-plus minutes of the game.
“We just felt they were getting easy shots against our zone and we had to mix it up," Schilling said of the move to man-to-man defense in the second half. "We were trying to switch things up throughout the game and they kept having an answer so we tried to keep one step ahead of them a little bit.”
McDonell's full-court pressure defense was especially tough in the first half, forcing plenty of turnovers to help the team grab the early advantage with many transition baskets off steals.
Siegenthaler and Dan Anderson each scored nine points and Tanner Opsal had eight in the win. The Macks tied a season low with three 3-pointers.
“We just knew that a lot of us it’s our last year playing basketball," Hauser said of the late run. "We knew that we had to step up in this last half, especially when they got it down to two points left. We knew that we had to step up and play with the best of our abilities.”
Arthur led all scorers with 15 points for the Lumberjacks and Alex Rasmussen had 11 first-half points including three 3-pointers in the first eight minutes of the game.
The win is McDonell's 11th in 12 games as the Macks ready for a home matchup on Saturday at 4 p.m. against either the Evergreens or Lakers. Archie Sherbinow led McDonell to the first four sectional finals with Schilling leading the way to the last three in his first three seasons leading the program. Last year's sectional final matchup against Luck was canceled during the initial rise of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I can only compare to the last two and this is a group that’s really balanced and unselfish and it’s a team that I’m really proud to coach," Schilling said of the run of seventh straight sectional finals. "I’m hoping we can have some good things on Saturday.”