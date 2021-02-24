Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball Division 5 Sectionals: Stellar defense down the stretch pushes McDonell past Drummond to seventh straight sectional final

“I really think that’s been an ongoing theme with our team this whole year," McDonell senior Max Hauser said of the team's balance. "When it comes down to tough stretches we work together really well and push each other to play the best that we can.”

Drummond got within eight on Chris Wright's basket a minute later but would get no closer as a move to a man-to-man defense played dividends for the Macks in limiting the Lumberjacks to just one made shot from the field and four points total in the final six-plus minutes of the game.

“We just felt they were getting easy shots against our zone and we had to mix it up," Schilling said of the move to man-to-man defense in the second half. "We were trying to switch things up throughout the game and they kept having an answer so we tried to keep one step ahead of them a little bit.”

McDonell's full-court pressure defense was especially tough in the first half, forcing plenty of turnovers to help the team grab the early advantage with many transition baskets off steals.

Siegenthaler and Dan Anderson each scored nine points and Tanner Opsal had eight in the win. The Macks tied a season low with three 3-pointers.