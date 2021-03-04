Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball Division 5 State Championship: Top-seeded Hustisford flies past McDonell for title

LA CROSSE — Toos were wild for the Hustisford boys basketball team on Thursday evening.
Too tall. Too fast. Too good. Too much.
The top-seeded Falcons were as good as advertised in racing out to a 30-5 advantage on the way to a 69-35 Division 5 state championship victory over McDonell on Thursday evening at the La Crosse Center.
“We knew coming in how good they were and how we’d have to play a really good game to be competitive, and I think they were even better than we thought they’d be, especially defensively," McDonell coach Adam Schilling said of Hustisford. "Their length gave us a lot of issues. They were able to stay home on our shooters when we got in the lane. We haven’t played many teams that are that athletic and big and they could play offensively, too.
"They did a really good job executing their offense attacking our press and hats off to them. They’re a great team and they played really well together.”
Hustisford never trailed and scored on the opening possession as 6-foot-6 senior standout Dylan Kuehl capped the Falcons’ opening possession with the first two of his game-high 20 points. The Falcons scored the first 10 points, then after a jumper from Logan Hughes put the Macks on the board rattled off the next 10 points before further extending that advantage to 25 points following up an Eddie Mittermeyer 3-pointer with the game’s next 10 points.
The Macks started to have more success finding the bucket in the final few minutes of the first half including Tanner Opsal beating the buzzer with his first basket of the game to send the game into halftime with a 37-16 Hustisford advantage.
McDonell was making its third appearance in the Division 5 state title game. The Macks rolled past Burlington Catholic Central 63-41 in the 2016 title game before suffering a 91-67 defeat against Bangor in the 2018 championship game. Thursday’s matchup was closer to the latter than the former as a lengthy and talented Falcon squad ranked first in the final Associated Press Division 5 state poll of the regular season was simply too go for the Macks to tame.
“We’ve played bigger teams but we haven’t played bigger teams that can cover ground as quick as they can," Schilling said of Hustisford. "Some of the chase-down blocks that they had, we haven’t seen teams that can do that this year. It’s one thing to have length. It’s another thing to be able to cover ground and really clog things up in the lane, and they did just an excellent job doing that and that really took us out of our offense.”
The Falcons continued the domination in the second half and capped the program’s first state championship in its first state appearance with several rim-rocking dunks down the stretch to cap the victory with an exclamation point.
Hughes led McDonell with 12 points while Mittermeyer and Opsal each added six for the Macks.
The Falcons had 11 blocks in the win led including seven by Alex Eggleston, in setting a new Division 5 record for a single game. McDonell was firmly entrenched in the previous record of 10, blocking 10 shots in the 2016 state semifinals against Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran while being blocked 10 times by Sheboygan Area Lutheran in 2012’s semifinals.
“It’s very difficult to play a team that’s that big and that long," Hughes said of facing the Falcons. "It’s hard to get our drive and kicks like we have been doing with success throughout the playoffs and regular season. We just couldn’t match up with their size offensively or defensively. It was just a really challenging team to play against.”
The Macks opened the day with a 67-40 victory over Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran in the semifinals, a victory that came after the Falcons overcame a halftime deficit to top Wauzeka-Steuben 65-53 in the first semifinal. Hustisford took momentum from that powerful finish in the semifinal and carried it right into the championship victory.
"This is sort of like a dream here, but it's a dream come true," Hustisford coach Otto Hopfinger said after the win. "My team was so focused today. Got up early and took care of business in the morning (and) had a little hiccup early but we really rebounded strong, played some good team basketball and then coming into this game I just felt we just were so ultimately focused and prepared and ready. I wasn't sure if I was overthinking it or not, but I wasn't. We preach defense and not taking a possession off, and that's exactly what we did.
"The defense started the show, and their offense ended it."
McDonell graduates a strong seven-player senior class of Hughes, Max Hauser, Jake Siegenthaler, Gavin Dorn, Luke Newton, Nick Maziarka and Opsal that helped the Macks navigate unprecedented waters of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in returning to the state tournament and bringing home the second state runner-up trophy since 2018 for the program.
"They should be very proud of everything they accomplished," Schilling said of the senior class. "I didn't really know what to expect coming into this year just basketball wise let along everything else that was going on. They by far exceeded my expectations and quite frankly it's just a really fun team to be with every day in practice. The seniors were great leaders, giving the underclassmen an example of how you play basketball and how you prepare for games and I know we're going to be better off next year because of the seniors we had this year."