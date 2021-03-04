Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball Division 5 State Championship: Top-seeded Hustisford flies past McDonell for title

Hughes led McDonell with 12 points while Mittermeyer and Opsal each added six for the Macks.

The Falcons had 11 blocks in the win led including seven by Alex Eggleston, in setting a new Division 5 record for a single game. McDonell was firmly entrenched in the previous record of 10, blocking 10 shots in the 2016 state semifinals against Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran while being blocked 10 times by Sheboygan Area Lutheran in 2012’s semifinals.

“It’s very difficult to play a team that’s that big and that long," Hughes said of facing the Falcons. "It’s hard to get our drive and kicks like we have been doing with success throughout the playoffs and regular season. We just couldn’t match up with their size offensively or defensively. It was just a really challenging team to play against.”

The Macks opened the day with a 67-40 victory over Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran in the semifinals, a victory that came after the Falcons overcame a halftime deficit to top Wauzeka-Steuben 65-53 in the first semifinal. Hustisford took momentum from that powerful finish in the semifinal and carried it right into the championship victory.