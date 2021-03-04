Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball Division 5 State Semifinals: Big second half powers McDonell past Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran to Thursday evening's state championship game

Overall Siegenthaler scored 17 of his points in the second half while Janus added eight. McDonell shot 4-for-7 from 3-point range and 16-for-24 overall to close out the victory.

“We came out with our game plan. We always do a good job making extra passes and we were looking to push the ball and that opened up other opportunities for other people,” Siegenthaler said of the team’s second-half surge.

The push to advance McDonell to Thursday night’s title game started in the closing seconds of the first half when Hughes came through with a big shot to help thwart a late push from the Blazers.

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran trimmed a 10-point deficit to two with an 8-0 to get within two at 23-21 before Hughes drilled a long 3-pointer just before the buzzer to give the Macks a 26-21 advantage and momentum back the team carried into the second half.

“It was a huge shot. I don’t know how long of a drought we were in until he hit that shot,” Schilling said. “But even that was off of a broken play. Tanner made the pass out to him. It was a good pass to him. We were at that point in the game where we really needed something to go our way and instead of a two-point game at halftime a five-point game gave us a little bit more cushion.”