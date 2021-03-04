Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball Division 5 State Semifinals: Big second half powers McDonell past Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran to Thursday evening's state championship game

LA CROSSE — A spark late in the first half turned into a fire that lasted the entire second half as the McDonell boys basketball team powered past Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 67-40 in Thursday afternoon’s Division 5 state semifinal matchup at the La Crosse Center.
The Macks (17-4) advance to face Hustisford on Thursday night for the state championship.
Jake Siegenthaler scored a game-high 25 points while Logan Hughes and Joe Janus each added 10 points as the Macks advanced to their third title game since 2016.
McDonell outscored the Blazers (16-11) by a 41-19 margin in the final 18 minutes of action coming out of the break, starting the second half on a 13-1 run with Siegenthaler supplying 11 of the points including three 3-pointers during the stretch.
“I thought we really moved the ball well on offense,” McDonell coach Adam Schilling said. “Overall we worked really hard to get some open shots. Defensively we were able to get out and extend our pressure and get some turnovers and I think the first four or five possessions we got good looks and they just didn’t go in. We kept attacking the rim, and once we got some easier shots to go we opened up our outside game.
“We kind of hung our hat on defense, especially in the playoffs, and I think we did a really good job of that today.”
Overall Siegenthaler scored 17 of his points in the second half while Janus added eight. McDonell shot 4-for-7 from 3-point range and 16-for-24 overall to close out the victory.
“We came out with our game plan. We always do a good job making extra passes and we were looking to push the ball and that opened up other opportunities for other people,” Siegenthaler said of the team’s second-half surge.
The push to advance McDonell to Thursday night’s title game started in the closing seconds of the first half when Hughes came through with a big shot to help thwart a late push from the Blazers.
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran trimmed a 10-point deficit to two with an 8-0 to get within two at 23-21 before Hughes drilled a long 3-pointer just before the buzzer to give the Macks a 26-21 advantage and momentum back the team carried into the second half.
“It was a huge shot. I don’t know how long of a drought we were in until he hit that shot,” Schilling said. “But even that was off of a broken play. Tanner made the pass out to him. It was a good pass to him. We were at that point in the game where we really needed something to go our way and instead of a two-point game at halftime a five-point game gave us a little bit more cushion.”
Tanner Opsal had six points and 10 rebounds while Hughes added six boards of his own as the Macks controlled the glass and action around the rim against the larger Blazers.
Active and aggressive defense from the Macks made life tough for the opposition as McDonell helped the Blazers to a season-low 40 points, a performance all the more impressive considering Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran entered Thursday averaging 81 points per game in the postseason.
Overall the Macks shot 28-for-44 from the field (63.6 percent) while limiting the Blazers to a 15-for-48 effort (31.3 percent) with zero made 3-pointers.
“They flew,” Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran coach Mark Meerstein said of McDonell’s defense. “As soon as one guy came over and left the guy there was another guy there, and we didn’t take advantage of that because there were openings there and we just didn’t attack the gaps where we needed to.”
McDonell nearly doubled Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran in the rebound department (36-19) and scored 44 points in the paint, compared to 20 from the Blazers. Success for the Macks on defense not only came in the half court, but also across the entire floor as pressure looks from McDonell made life tough for the Blazers throughout the contest.
“It was tough. They were really physical up front and we didn’t really get past that,” Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran senior Marshal Bukowski said of the Macks. “We haven’t really been used to teams being more physical than us, especially in the playoffs. This team was definitely very physical and we weren’t as physical back and that definitely hurt us.”
Bukowski led the Blazers with 16 points and seven rebounds while Elijah Lange and 6-foot-6 Tristian Lynch had 10 points apiece.
“When you’re in this stage and you’re on this court, you’ve got to play the best game and I don’t think that was our best game and when you don’t score it’s hard to do things that you want to do,” Meerstein said.
McDonell never trailed en route to the victory and used a 9-2 push early in the going to get out to a 1-8 advantage before furthering that surge to a 10-point lead twice, the second a 23-13 lead with 5:34 left before halftime after a bucket from Eddie Mittermeyer.
Mittermeyer scored seven points while Dan Anderson added six points as the Macks won for the 13th time in 14 games.
“We really wanted to attack the basket and try to draw fouls,” Siegenthaler said. “We came out a little more fired up in the second half because we didn’t want to go home after that game.”