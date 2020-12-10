WATCH NOW: Prep Boys Basketball: Early patience pushes Stanley-Boyd past Cadott for first victory

Brad Irwin answered for Cadott on the next possession with a triple of his own to quickly tie the game back up but points would be hard to come by for the Hornets in the rest of the half as a stingy Oriole defense held them to three field goals from the field in the first 22:52 of the game.

"It helps, you get a few more practices in and get more prepared for that and our young guys are doing a really nice job," coach Hause said. "They were able to get more minutes tonight and we're going to need that going forward."

Tegan Ritter led the Hornets with nine points while Cole Sopiarz added eight with Ryan Sonnentag and Dylan Drehmel each scoring six points.

Cadott moved to a full court pressure defense in the second half as it looked to cut into the deficit, but the Orioles were able to break the pressure to maintain their lead.

"We just couldn't find an answer, that's just how it was," Cadott coach Dusty Burish said. "They outplayed us hands down from the get-go. They were just more physical, a faster team. We've got a lot of work to do."