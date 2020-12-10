WATCH NOW: Prep Boys Basketball: Early patience pushes Stanley-Boyd past Cadott for first victory

STANLEY — The opening possession showed a clear picture of how the Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team wants to play.
The rest of the game helped fill in any of the finer details.
The Orioles played patient and fundamentally sound in a 61-34 victory over Cadott on Thursday evening.
Carsen Hause scored 13 of his game-high 16 points in the first half as the Orioles (1-1, 1-0) raced out to a 29-10 lead against the Hornets (0-2, 0-1). Cooper Nichols added 11 points and Michael Karlen scored 10 points as the Orioles played methodical in the first half before moving at a quicker pace after halftime in working through pressure defenses by Cadott.
Stanley-Boyd won the opening tip and set the tone quickly with a possession lasting more than a minute with the benefit of an offensive rebound ultimately leading to a three-pointer by Hause.
Stanley-Boyd started the season with a 55-47 defeat to Somerset last Friday, a game the Orioles led 32-23 at halftime before the Spartans rallied and coach Tom Hause said the team put forth a much more complete effort from start to finish Thursday.
"We got better from the first game because we had a couple good possessions and then we'd rush things in our opening game," coach Hause said. "Tonight we were a lot more patient, moved the ball and were ready to break down."
Brad Irwin answered for Cadott on the next possession with a triple of his own to quickly tie the game back up but points would be hard to come by for the Hornets in the rest of the half as a stingy Oriole defense held them to three field goals from the field in the first 22:52 of the game.
Support Local Journalism
"It helps, you get a few more practices in and get more prepared for that and our young guys are doing a really nice job," coach Hause said. "They were able to get more minutes tonight and we're going to need that going forward."
Tegan Ritter led the Hornets with nine points while Cole Sopiarz added eight with Ryan Sonnentag and Dylan Drehmel each scoring six points.
Cadott moved to a full court pressure defense in the second half as it looked to cut into the deficit, but the Orioles were able to break the pressure to maintain their lead.
"We just couldn't find an answer, that's just how it was," Cadott coach Dusty Burish said. "They outplayed us hands down from the get-go. They were just more physical, a faster team. We've got a lot of work to do."
The Hornets opened the season with a 61-32 defeat at Clear Lake on Tuesday and Burish said one characteristic both the Warriors and Orioles shared was their chemistry, even early in the season as both programs return several key players from last season.
"We're not done, we're not going to quit," Burish said of his team. "We're going to keep going hard."
Comparatively, the Hornets have many new faces taking on bigger roles in the lineup and will need more time to build up their chemistry.
Lucas Smith scored nine points while Landon Karlen and Anthony Candella each added seven points in a balanced offensive effort for the Orioles.
Stanley-Boyd is back in action Monday at home against Marathon while Cadott is on the road Monday at Glenwood City. Cadott hosts defending Western Cloverbelt champion Altoona on Tuesday before playing at Fall Creek on Friday. Stanley-Boyd's next conference matchup is a road game at McDonell on Friday, Dec. 18.
"We're looking forward to it," coach Hause said of the recently-added game with Marathon. "You're going to have to fill games in throughout the year, so we want to take them when they're available."
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 12-10-20
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!