Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball: Early run keeps New Auburn unbeaten in East Lakeland play with victory at Lake Holcombe

HOLCOMBE — Seventeen consecutive points in the first half helped set the tone for the New Auburn boys basketball team on Friday in a 68-41 East Lakeland Conference victory over Lake Holcombe.

Ethan Lotts led all scorers with 25 points and was joined in double figures by 13 points from Matt Elmhorst for the Trojans (4-2, 3-0), who turned a 13-11 deficit into a 28-13 advantage with a run in the later part of the first half versus the Chieftains.

The run came not long after a stretch of nine straight points for Lake Holcombe. But as the game wore on, the pressure provided by the Trojans was too much for an inexperienced Chieftains team to handle.

“I liked our intensity," New Auburn coach Keenan Dahl said. "Once we kind of got things going we got our press going (and) we were able to turn them over a bunch and take advantage to get some easy baskets at the rim. I thought our intensity was really good.”

Colton Minnick and Dylan Bowen each scored 11 points for Lake Holcombe (2-3, 2-1) as the Trojans held the Chieftains duo well under their combined season average of nearly 44 points per game.

“The press usually has never been a problem but it did take us out of our game too," Lake Holcombe coach Joy Webster said. "We didn’t get into our running game because we had to slow it down. We never got running like we need to do with the amount of guards I have compared to the amount of posts I have.”

The Trojans deployed a box-and-1 defense on Bowen, who entered Friday with a Chippewa County best 18 made 3-pointers.

New Auburn, Lake Holcombe, Flambeau and Bruce entered Friday's action unbeaten in league competition. One team was guaranteed to leave that group with the Trojans and Chieftains matching up while Flambeau on a nonconference game over Prentice 73-64 and Bruce was idle. Those are the same teams that finished first through fourth in the conference title race a season ago when Bruce edged New Auburn by one game at the top of the standings.

The Trojans went unbeaten through the second half of the conference schedule last year and have started this winter with East Lakeland wins over newcomer Prairie Farm, Cornell and Lake Holcombe. The Chieftains picked up wins over Birchwood and Winter before Friday's setback. Ryley Craker added eight points for Lake Holcombe, a team with many new faces after the graduation of a strong senior class. The Chieftains play at Flambeau on Tuesday.

“We’ll come around," Webster said. "It’s going to take some growing. I lost five seniors (from last season).”

The Trojans have been able to utilize its pressure defense more this year with a larger roster of experienced competitors. Like the Chieftains, the Trojans will see a tough test in their next matchup as New Auburn plays at Bruce on Monday.

“We definitely have more numbers and more kids that can play right now so we’re able to crank it up a little bit more," Dahl said of the defense.

