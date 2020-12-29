WATCH NOW: Prep Boys Basketball: Elk Mound closes strong in nonconference victory over Stanley-Boyd

STANLEY — You can't close a boys basketball game much better than Elk Mound did on Tuesday evening.

The Mounders put together a 17-3 run in the later half of the second half to earn a 49-36 nonconference victory over Stanley-Boyd.

Stanley-Boyd had cut a 23-14 halftime lead to one at 31-30 with 10:05 left in the game following a 3-pointer from Logan Burzynski, but a steal by Ryan Bohl leading to a layup served as a catalyst for Elk Mound's game-sealing push. Another basket from Bohl before back-to-back buckets from Ben Heath and a free throw each from Nate Lew and Michael Jenson pushed the Mounders to an 11-point advantage at 41-30.

"We've been trying to preach for the last couple weeks that our defense is going to win us basketball games — I thought we shot the ball OK tonight but — especially on nights when we don't shoot the ball very well that's what we've got to hang our hats on," Elk Mound coach Michael Kessler said. "Credit to the kids, it would've been easy for them to pack it in sitting at 2-5 going into the break but I continue to be amazed at how they come to the gym ready to work, ready to get better.

"Hopefully this starts a little run for us."