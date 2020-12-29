WATCH NOW: Prep Boys Basketball: Elk Mound closes strong in nonconference victory over Stanley-Boyd

STANLEY — You can't close a boys basketball game much better than Elk Mound did on Tuesday evening.
The Mounders put together a 17-3 run in the later half of the second half to earn a 49-36 nonconference victory over Stanley-Boyd.
Stanley-Boyd had cut a 23-14 halftime lead to one at 31-30 with 10:05 left in the game following a 3-pointer from Logan Burzynski, but a steal by Ryan Bohl leading to a layup served as a catalyst for Elk Mound's game-sealing push. Another basket from Bohl before back-to-back buckets from Ben Heath and a free throw each from Nate Lew and Michael Jenson pushed the Mounders to an 11-point advantage at 41-30.
"We've been trying to preach for the last couple weeks that our defense is going to win us basketball games — I thought we shot the ball OK tonight but — especially on nights when we don't shoot the ball very well that's what we've got to hang our hats on," Elk Mound coach Michael Kessler said. "Credit to the kids, it would've been easy for them to pack it in sitting at 2-5 going into the break but I continue to be amazed at how they come to the gym ready to work, ready to get better.
"Hopefully this starts a little run for us."
Carsen Hause hit a 3-pointer at the 7:19 mark for the final of his team-high 12 points to get Stanley-Boyd within eight, but the Mounders held the Orioles from making another shot from the field until Anthony Candela's bucket in the final seconds. Heath added a three of his own before free throws from Bohl and Heath and another two-pointer from Heath capped the run as Elk Mound won for the second time in three games.
Heath had 13 points for Elk Mound (3-5) and was one of four players to score at least nine points in the win. Kaden Russo finished with 11 points, Bohl scored 10 and Jenson had nine in a balanced effort.
"Offensively we thought the last two or three games we just lacked the urgency to get into the lane, because that's going to create a lot of open shots for the guys that we want to shoot it from the outside and get a little bit more physical mentality offensively," Kessler said. "I thought the kids did a really nice job of that tonight, the best we have all year long and hopefully that continues to improve."
Lucas Smith scored seven points for Stanley-Boyd (3-5), who had troubles penetrating through Elk Mound's 1-3-1 defense, a similar issue that plagued the Orioles in a 49-45 loss to Mondovi on Monday.
"We didn't get enough touches for our post guys," Stanley-Boyd coach Tom Hause said. "We definitely do better when we get post touches and kick it out."
A strong close to the first half allowed Elk Mound to turn a 12-10 deficit into a nine-point halftime lead with Russo scoring eight of his points in the final 7:56 of the first.
Following a nonconference game at Fall Creek on Wednesday, Elk Mound makes its return to Dunn-St. Croix Conference action at home against Glenwood City on Monday before a game at Mondovi on Jan. 8.
"I just think that everybody that got into the game tonight contributed in a really positive way," Kessler said. "We talked the last couple days about whether you're putting the ball in the basket or not, we've got to find other ways to impact the game in a positive way and I thought everybody that stepped foot on the floor tonight did that."
Stanley-Boyd jumps back into Western Cloverbelt Conference play by hosting league-leading Fall Creek on Jan. 7.