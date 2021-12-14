Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball: Elk Mound holds off Bloomer's second-half run for nonconference victory

BLOOMER — The Bloomer boys basketball team cut a 15-point deficit in the second half to three before falling to Elk Mound 49-41 on Tuesday evening in a nonconference battle.

Connor Crane led all scorers with 20 points for the Blackhawks (2-2) while Jerome Delikowski had 16 points for the Mounders (5-1).

Bloomer and Elk Mound entered Tuesday's game combining to score more than 120 points per game, but each team was held well under its season average by the opposing defenses in a methodically-paced contest.

“Both teams defended really well I thought, created a bunch of really difficult shots which most nights will lead to a lot of misses and (we’re) lucky enough that our defense made a couple more stops than theirs," Elk Mound coach Michael Kessler said.

Elk Mound never trailed in the game, scoring the first nine points of the contest as its 1-3-1 zone defense made life tough for the Blackhawks, especially in the first half as Bloomer managed just six made shots from the field and trailed 24-14 entering halftime.

“Give a lot of credit to Elk Mound’s defense tonight. They were terrific," Bloomer coach Greg Van Grunsven said. "They anticipated well, they were long, they played wonderfully today. I thought we did some nice adjustments in the second half and we had some better opportunities but I give a lot of credit to Elk Mound. They played nice basketball.”

The Mounders came out in the second half and looked like they might run away with the win, extending their lead to 37-22 with 11 minutes and four seconds remaining on a basket from Samuel Wenzel. But the Blackhawks had one more run in them and it was keyed by the team earning and taking advantage of open looks from 3-point range. Crane started a 12-0 run with two triples before Marcus Harelstad and Domanyck Schwarzenberger joined in on the fun with 3-pointers of their own to bring Bloomer within four at 37-34 with 7:03 remaining.

“We went to just about anything and everything we have offensively to go to and it took a lot of credit to our kids to be able to adjust on the fly as much as we had to throw at them," Van Grunsven said.

Elk Mound had a response in the form of the 6-foot-4 junior Delikowski who scored eight of his team-leading points in the final six minutes to help slow the Bloomer push. Much of Bloomer's attention was focused on Elk Mound's standout sophomore guard Kaden Russo. The Blackhawks deployed a box-and-1 defense on Russo, keeping a defender on him on all times while the rest of the team played a zone. Russo scored eight of his 12 points in the first 6:11 of the game, starting the scoring in the contest with a steal and dunk in the first minute.

Kessler was pleased with how his team — playing Tuesday's game without two starters — performed, both in the absence of those players as well as playing through the extra attention Russo was given. Cale Knutson added 11 points and made three of his team's six 3-pointers.

Crane shot 4-for-8 from 3-point range and added six rebounds, Harelstad added nine points and four assists and Schwarzenberger had seven points for the Blackhawks.

Bloomer has alternated wins and losses through its first four games of the season, starting with an 81-35 victory over Colfax on Dec. 2 before falling at Fall Creek to start the Western Cloverbelt season 57-35 on Dec. 9. The Blackhawks came back to earn a 63-27 win over Cadott at Saturday's Northwest Tip-Off Classic in Menomonie before Tuesday's defeat. Bloomer hosts Eau Claire Regis on Friday before welcoming Stanley-Boyd next Tuesday as the Blackhawks seek their first Western Cloverbelt win in their first season in their new league.

“This is a great nonconference game. The two communities are so close with one another," Van Grunsven said. "Our coaching staffs are very friendly so this is a wonderful opportunity and a really good high school basketball game. A lot of early-season errors for both squads and I think both teams will be successful this year.”

