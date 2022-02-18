Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball: Fall Creek outlasts Stanley-Boyd in double overtime thriller to win outright Western Cloverbelt title

FALL CREEK — A season-long battle for the Western Cloverbelt Conference boys basketball championship game down to the final shot of the league season.

And it was Fall Creek who emerged victorious as the Crickets held on for a 53-52 double overtime win over Stanley-Boyd on Friday evening to clinch the outright conference title.

Stanley-Boyd had a pair of chances before the final buzzer, but both shots saw plenty of rim before rolling off and the ball rolled away as time expired to send the Crickets and their fans into a frenzy and cap an instant classic.

“We had our opportunities to finish it but we didn’t make those shots," Stanley-Boyd coach Tom Hause said.

The 138th all-time meeting between the Orioles and Crickets was perhaps the most memorable.

Isaac Steinke's two free throws with 25 seconds left put the Crickets up one. The 6-foot-4 sophomore Steinke took on a bigger role in Friday's game as the Crickets were without the conference's leading scorer Bo Vollrath, who was out with a foot injury suffered in the team's win at Thorp on Tuesday.

“This was a big game (and) our kids knew it. I’m so proud of them," Fall Creek coach Rick Storlie said. "To play without Bo and get in foul trouble and Isaac Steinke he came up to fill that role and he got on the line and I went to him and I just felt confident and he came through.”

Both Brady Potaczek and Lucas Smith got shots off in the final seconds for the Orioles on the final possession. Stanley-Boyd had chances to win the game at the end of regulation and in both overtimes but the rim wasn't kind to an Oriole team seeking its first conference championship since the program won a share of the Eastern Cloverbelt title in 2003.

Fall Creek (19-4, 13-1) battled back from a 49-43 deficit in the first overtime. Leo Hagberg's 3-pointer pulled the team within two at 49-47 with 1:12 left and Soren Johnson added a bucket to tie the game with 25 seconds left before the game went to a second overtime.

Stanley-Boyd trailed by 12 with 14 minutes left in regulation but a chance to a full court pressure defense helped the Orioles mount a rally. A similar strategy also worked for them in the first meeting of the season, a 69-57 Fall Creek win on Jan. 13 in Stanley.

“(Cameron) Martzke does a great job," Hause said of the move to a full court defense. "He’s a good ball handler, really controls the tempo for them so we tried to get it out of his hands and force someone else to do something.”

Johnson led the Crickets with 17 points while Martzke scored 13, but just five after halftime as the Orioles put an added emphasis on the senior sharpshooter.

“We did just enough," Storlie said. "Their defense on Martzke was tremendous. We couldn’t get him open. We hit a few shots and we got in foul trouble. We tried to screen for him but Stanley-Boyd is really good. We are really fortunate here tonight but we’re going to try to enjoy this because it doesn’t happen very often.”

Potaczek's basket with four minutes left in regulation put Stanley-Boyd in front 39-37, the first lead for the Orioles since the first half of the first half. Fall Creek held a 43-41 lead with 10.4 seconds left after a free throw from Ben Kelly and the Orioles tied the game as Carsen Hause finished at the rim while being fouled with 2.6 seconds to go. Hause's ensuing free throw rolled off the rim and the Crickets corralled the rebound to send the game to the first of two extra periods.

Smith led Stanley-Boyd with 15 points including four of the team's five 3-pointers and Potaczek added 13.

Fall Creek is a repeat winner of the league championship after winning it by two games a season ago.

“It’s too bad any team had to lose this game," Storlie said. "This was a heck of a ballgame in the Western Cloverbelt. It really was and I’m proud of these guys.”

Stanley-Boyd concludes the regular season at Marathon on Monday before facing either Neillsville or Marshfield Columbus in the Cloverbelt Crossover on Saturday, Feb. 26 in Neillsville. Playoff pairings will be released on Sunday with the boys basketball postseason set to begin statewide on March 1.

“We put ourselves in position multiple times throughout the game,” coach Hause said, “(we're) not going to hang our heads about that. Fall Creek is a really good team. There’s a reason we were both 12-1 (in conference play) and we’ve got to learn from this and get sharpened up for the playoffs.”

