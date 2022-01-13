Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball: Fall Creek takes over lead in Western Cloverbelt with win over Stanley-Boyd

STANLEY — The Fall Creek boys basketball team took over first place in the Western Cloverbelt Conference standings on Thursday evening by earning a 69-57 win over Stanley-Boyd.

Bo Vollrath led all scorers with 20 points for Fall Creek while Brady Potaczek had 16 for the Orioles in the showdown of conference heavyweights.

Fall Creek (10-1, 6-0) led by as many as 28 points early in the second half before the Orioles mounted a sharp rally with 21 straight points to get within seven with seven minutes and 43 seconds left. But the seven-point mark was as close as the Orioles would get the rest of the way as the Crickets came up with stops on defense and made enough free throws down the stretch to stay perfect in Western Cloverbelt play near the halfway point.

“The way that we started our second half was almost too good to be true," Fall Creek coach Rick Storlie said. "We had good balance, we were moving the ball, we were finding people and hitting shots and we talked at halftime (and said) Stanley-Boyd is a really good ballclub, they’re going to make a run at you. You’re going to weather the storm and boy they sure did.”

Balance on offense led by Fall Creek's 6-foot-5 post players Vollrath and Soren Johnson put the team in a good position early in the second half. Vollrath scored 16 of his points in the first half as the Crickets used a 13-4 run to take a 36-21 lead into halftime.

“Especially in that first half they didn’t miss around the rim and they took advantage of those shots," Stanley-Boyd coach Tom Hause said of the Crickets post players.

Fall Creek opened the second half with eight unanswered points in the first minute and further expanded its lead to 53-25 just shy of three-and-a-half minutes into the half on a basket from Cameron Martzke.

Then the Orioles (8-6, 6-1) changed things up on defense with a full court press and saw immediate results, forcing turnovers that helped spark the offense.

“We needed to pick up the tempo and the game was getting out of hand," coach Hause said of the move. "They jumped on us early and were really more physical.”

Henry Hoel started the 21-0 run with seven of his 15 points before Potaczek, Carsen Hause and Lucas Smith joined in the scoring. Landon Karlen's 3-pointer at the 7:43 mark closed the gap to 53-46. Martzke ended the run less than a minute later with a pair of free throws and the Crickets held off late pushes by the Orioles to win their fourth game in a row.

Martzke finished with 19 points and was joined in double figures by 10 from Johnson. Leo Hagberg and Jeffrey Ritger each added nine as many players got involved in the Fall Creek scoring effort.

“I’ve very pleased to come out of a very tough place to play and (against) a very good ballclub and pull out a win," Storlie said. "That’s very big for us and we did weather the storm."

Fall Creek closes out its first time through the conference schedule on Monday at McDonell before hosting Osseo-Fairchild on Tuesday.

Hoel and Hause each finished with 15 points and Smith added eight for the Orioles, who entered Thursday's game having won seven of their last eight overall after starting the season 1-4. Stanley-Boyd hits the halfway point of the Western Cloverbelt slate two games in front of McDonell for second and is back in action on Tuesday at home against the Macks. Thursday's game was the first of five in a row at home for the Orioles as Stanley-Boyd is in the middle of a stretch of 10 consecutive conference games that concludes with the rematch at Fall Creek on Feb. 18.

Stanley-Boyd's last conference championship came in 2003 when the Orioles were still part of the Eastern Cloverbelt and the team will see plenty of league foes in the coming weeks as it aims to stay on Fall Creek's heels.

“We’ve got to learn from all of these," coach Hause said. "They’re solid inside. Their post guys not only made shots close to the basket but created their own shots and own rebounds. They had a lot of offensive boards and we’ve got to make sure we take care of that.”

