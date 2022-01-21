Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball: Hause's hot start sparks Stanley-Boyd past Cadott, moves Orioles into tie atop Western Cloverbelt standings

STANLEY — Early scoring for Carsen Hause moved the Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team ahead while some help elsewhere moved the Orioles back even.

Hause scored 10 of his game-high 20 points in the first four minutes and four seconds of Friday's 55-39 victory over Cadott while Bloomer defeated Fall Creek 47-38 in another Western Cloverbelt Conference matchup to move the Orioles into a tie atop the league standings with the Crickets.

The senior Hause came out of the gates firing, hitting a 3-pointer on the opening possession of the game before adding another three and a pair of field goals to stake the Orioles (10-6, 8-1) to an 10-0 lead with 13:56 left in the first half. Brady Potaczek, Lucas Smith, Landon Karlen and Hause teamed up later for an 11-0 run to help the Orioles take a 25-10 lead into the locker room.

“We had some openings and he’s quick off the dribble and he saw some gaps in there," Stanley-Boyd coach Tom Hause said of Carsen. "They did a better job the second part of that half and the second half taking that away.”

Cadott's defense did tighten up, but the Hornets (4-11, 1-8) were unable to put together a run of their own to cut the gap to single digits the rest of the way. Cadott coach Dusty Burish said the Stanley-Boyd defense played hard, with great continuity and with 'out of this world' fundamentals.

“Their defensive intensity is just something overwhelming," Burish said of the Orioles. "They’re a good group of boys, they’ve been playing together since their sophomore year.”

Smith added 14 points and Karlen scored nine as Stanley-Boyd moved even with Fall Creek with five conference games to go, including one more matchup between both teams at the end of the regular season.

Brodee Burish led the Hornets with 11 points including three of the team's six 3-pointers while Warren Bowe added eight points including two triples.

“I thought at times we were very good but then we also had some miscues and Cadott capitalized," coach Hause said of his team's defense. "We left some guys wide open for threes and they knocked ‘em in. We’ve got to do a better job of that.”

Stanley-Boyd was able to work for second and third chances on the glass with offensive rebounds.

“We have to," coach Hause said of his team's effort on the glass. "We’re not the tallest team so we’ve got to make sure we get position and be aggressive on the glass because that hurt us against some other teams in the conference. We’ve got to do a better job night in and night out.”

Coach Burish said his team has struggled with being aggressive on the boards as a young group of Hornets has been tasked with growing at the varsity level in the always-tough Western Cloverbelt.

“The guys get in position," coach Burish said of his team's rebounding. "They put themselves in position to box out and stuff like that, it’s just the will to get the ball, the will to want it.”

Cadott is 3-3 in nonconference competition thus far this season and hosts Glenwood City on Monday before welcoming Osseo-Fairchild on Thursday. The Hornets beat the Thunder 78-72 on Dec. 17 for the team's first league win of the season.

Stanley-Boyd hosts Thorp next Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.