WATCH NOW: Prep Boys Basketball: Herrick scores 12 points in return from broken humerus bone as Bloomer pushes past Hayward

BLOOMER — It was an opportunity Charlie Herrick wasn't sure he'd get.
So he made the most of his initial chance.
Herrick scored 12 points and Connor Crane led the team with 17 points as the Bloomer boys basketball team scored a 49-40 win over Hayward on Thursday evening in Heart O'North action.
The win was Herrick's first game of the season for the Blackhawks (2-4, 2-4) after missing the team's opening five games while recovering from a broken humerus bone in his arm suffered at the end of the football season.
The All-Heart O'North Conference second team honoree from 2019-20 was 4-for-7 from 3-point range, three coming in the second half as Bloomer expanded upon an 18-16 halftime lead. Herrick hit back-to-back triples as Bloomer held a three-point lead to push the advantage to nine at 36-27 with 7:24 to go.
"I think what really broke the game open tonight was Charlie," Bloomer coach Greg Van Grunsven said. "He strung together a couple threes part ways through the second half and we were able to extend a one/two possession game into a double-digit lead and just having Charlie back...any time you lose a second team all-conference player coming back to your team, you're trying to fill that void constantly whether it be leadership or his play on the floor.
"To have him back tonight and see him have some success in a critical time was really important for us."
The Hurricanes were able to get within as close as four with 3:15 to go on a 3-pointer by Niizhoo Sullivan, but the 'Hawks defense held the 'Canes to just three more points the rest of the way.
Herrick made of his four 3-pointers in the second half while pulling down a pair of rebounds. He was able to shoot while his injury healed but dribbling and passing were the motions that caused him discomfort as he recovered. Herrick attempted to get back in full action a few weeks ago but said he didn't feel quite right, played it safe and reaped the rewards on Thursday.
"I think we did a good job moving around," Herrick said of the team's defense. "We didn't do a great job in the corners but that's something we can work on. We ended up going to a 2-3 (zone defense) that stopped that but I thought we moved the ball and we played hard."
Crane entered Thursday's game leading Bloomer in scoring at 11 points per game and came within two points of matching his season high, shooting 6-for-10 from the field and tied Gavin Meinen with a team-best six rebounds. Crane and Marcus Harelstad each had key steals late in the game to help blank Hayward for the final 1:35 of the contest and had four steals apiece for the game.
"Certainly there's been some growth in a lot of different areas," Van Grunsven said. "Free throw shooting was not one of those tonight for us. We shot 9-for-23 from the free throw line so any time you struggle from the free throw line possessions are going to get magnified on both ends of the floor.
"It was nice seeing us have to gut something out without having as much success from the free throw line, especially down the stretch."
Bloomer led by as many as eight in the first half at 13-5 before the Hurricanes started to work their way back closer, getting within two by the half.
Elijah Heyworth had 15 points to lead Hayward (1-10, 1-8). Meinen added seven points for the 'Hawks including two of the team's eight 3-pointers and Dalton Cook had five points and four boards.
"(We) just (need) to continue playing confidently, playing with some intensity, getting after guys on defense and doing what coach tells us to do on offense and executing it," Herrick said.
Bloomer returns to action on Saturday with a road game against Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, the team the Blackhawks defeated for their first win of the season in a 50-39 triumph on Jan. 14. The schedule has been busy for the 'Hawks since starting the year with a 61-54 loss at Ladysmith on Jan. 9 but after Saturday a bit of a break comes Bloomer's way with just two games next week, hosting Barron on Tuesday before a road game in Cameron on Jan. 29.