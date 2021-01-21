WATCH NOW: Prep Boys Basketball: Herrick scores 12 points in return from broken humerus bone as Bloomer pushes past Hayward

The Hurricanes were able to get within as close as four with 3:15 to go on a 3-pointer by Niizhoo Sullivan, but the 'Hawks defense held the 'Canes to just three more points the rest of the way.

Herrick made of his four 3-pointers in the second half while pulling down a pair of rebounds. He was able to shoot while his injury healed but dribbling and passing were the motions that caused him discomfort as he recovered. Herrick attempted to get back in full action a few weeks ago but said he didn't feel quite right, played it safe and reaped the rewards on Thursday.

"I think we did a good job moving around," Herrick said of the team's defense. "We didn't do a great job in the corners but that's something we can work on. We ended up going to a 2-3 (zone defense) that stopped that but I thought we moved the ball and we played hard."

Crane entered Thursday's game leading Bloomer in scoring at 11 points per game and came within two points of matching his season high, shooting 6-for-10 from the field and tied Gavin Meinen with a team-best six rebounds. Crane and Marcus Harelstad each had key steals late in the game to help blank Hayward for the final 1:35 of the contest and had four steals apiece for the game.