WATCH NOW: Prep Boys Basketball: Hughes' bucket with 3.5 seconds to go the difference as McDonell edges Eau Claire Regis

Kendon Krogman and Jeffrey Ritger's buckets put the Ramblers out front and Aaron Haselwander's free throw with 57.1 seconds left put Regis (1-6, 0-3) ahead 53-50. Hughes scored on McDonell's next possession off a pass from Mittermeyer to pull his team back within one with 41.6 seconds remaining.

Regis' remaining possessions came up empty though, missing the front end of two bonus free throw situations to keep the Macks one point behind before Hughes ultimately scored the go-ahead basket.

Long distance shooting led McDonell early as the team made seven of its 10 triples in the first half to take a 33-32 lead into the locker room. Anderson scored 11 of his points in the first half while Hughes added three 3-pointers, Mittermeyer connected on two shots from long range and Jake Siegenthaler had one three.

"We're guard-heavy this year definitely and Adam (Schilling) said that's part of our gameplan," Hughes said. "We're smaller and have to stay outside and if we keep hitting those threes I don't see any reason why we have to change that."

Close games have been common thus far for the Macks with Tuesday's victory being the fifth straight game to start the season to be decided by seven points or fewer with the last four decided by a total of seven points.