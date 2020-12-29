WATCH NOW: Prep Boys Basketball: Hughes' bucket with 3.5 seconds to go the difference as McDonell edges Eau Claire Regis

If Logan Hughes got the opportunity, he was going to take it.
He did, so he did.
The McDonell senior's go-ahead basket with 3.5 seconds left to go was the difference as the Macks boys basketball team edged Eau Claire Regis 54-53 on Tuesday afternoon.
Hughes took an inbounds pass in the corner, faked right and went left past a Regis defender before finishing as the basket off the glass with his right hand to put his team back up by one, his second bucket in the final 41.6 seconds of the game.
"He's just resilient," McDonell coach Adam Schilling said of Hughes. "We drew that play up for him at the end knowing he can make that play and that's what he did. That last eight seconds there was just smart. He didn't settle for a jump shot and he finished it."
The Ramblers had one more chance after a timeout but were whistled for a traveling violation while moving the ball up the court to end the game.
Hughes finished with a team-high 21 points with Dan Anderson adding 14 points off the bench including four 3-pointers. The Macks (3-2, 1-2) led by as many as six in the second half on a 3-pointer from Hughes to go in front 45-39 with 12:17 left. Regis scored the next seven points to take the lead before Anderson answered with a triple. Eddie Mittermeyer's bucket with 7:13 to go put the Macks ahead 50-48 with 7:13 to go, the last basket for either team for nearly four minutes.
Kendon Krogman and Jeffrey Ritger's buckets put the Ramblers out front and Aaron Haselwander's free throw with 57.1 seconds left put Regis (1-6, 0-3) ahead 53-50. Hughes scored on McDonell's next possession off a pass from Mittermeyer to pull his team back within one with 41.6 seconds remaining.
Regis' remaining possessions came up empty though, missing the front end of two bonus free throw situations to keep the Macks one point behind before Hughes ultimately scored the go-ahead basket.
Long distance shooting led McDonell early as the team made seven of its 10 triples in the first half to take a 33-32 lead into the locker room. Anderson scored 11 of his points in the first half while Hughes added three 3-pointers, Mittermeyer connected on two shots from long range and Jake Siegenthaler had one three.
"We're guard-heavy this year definitely and Adam (Schilling) said that's part of our gameplan," Hughes said. "We're smaller and have to stay outside and if we keep hitting those threes I don't see any reason why we have to change that."
Close games have been common thus far for the Macks with Tuesday's victory being the fifth straight game to start the season to be decided by seven points or fewer with the last four decided by a total of seven points.
"There's a lot of things we can obviously clean up where we're hopefully not in this situation as much, but if you can win games and learn things at the same time I think that's going to bode well for us down the road," Schilling said. "No matter how bad it looks at times, we don't quit and we've been able to make plays when we needed do and that's going to help us going forward."
Krogman led Regis with 12 points and was joined in double figures by 11 points from Alex Leis and 10 by Ritger.
Following Wednesday evening's nonconference home game with Northwestern, the Macks are back in action next Tuesday at Colfax before playing at Altoona on Jan. 7.