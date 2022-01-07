Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball: Huss' 3-pointer at buzzer lifts McDonell past Eau Claire Regis in overtime

EAU CLAIRE — Canan Huss' 3-pointer at the buzzer lifted the McDonell boys basketball team to a 47-46 overtime win over Eau Claire Regis on Friday evening.

Huss' shot came after the Ramblers grabbed a 46-44 lead the possession before on a clutch 3-pointer by Kendon Krogman with less than 15 seconds left. The Macks opted against calling a timeout and went for the win on the fly with a familiar play as Huss and Eddie Mittermeyer worked a pick-and-roll at the top of the key. Huss held onto the ball and used a pump fake that got the Rambler defender to jump, then released a shot that went down as the final second drained off as the Macks ended a 3-game losing streak and send the visiting Macks into a frenzy with a celebration on the court.

“Words can’t explain," Huss said of the final shot. "Coach drew up a great play…pick and roll, I gave him a pump fake, he bit, I launched it up and it was cash.”

Huss scored a team-high 19 points for the Macks (5-6, 3-2) including nine of his team's 12 points in overtime. Mittermeyer scored the other basket of the extra frame for the Macks with a triple to put his team in front 41-40 with 2:45 left and finished with 13 points. Krogman led all scorers with 25 points and scored the final nine points for the Ramblers (4-8, 3-3) including a big shot from the corner late prior to Huss' game winner.

McDonell coach Adam Schilling had a timeout to use prior to the last possession but opted to let the game play out so Regis couldn't set up a defense — a piece of strategy he learned while coaching under Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame Regis coach Bill Uelmen with the Ramblers prior to taking over the job leading the Macks.

Friday's showdown of longtime rivals was close the whole way through with five points being the largest lead of the game for either team.

Eau Claire Regis had a chance to win the game in regulation with the final shot after draining the final minute-plus of the game but the McDonell defense held to force overtime.

“Regis is a good team, arch rivals for many years (with a) long history (against McDonell)," Huss said. "We came out, executed, made the Xs and Os and came out on top. It was a good battle.”

Friday's victory was a much needed pick-me-up for the Macks, who entered the game on a three-game losing streak with all three games being decided by at least 18 points. Most recently McDonell was dominated in a 48-27 home loss to Bloomer on Tuesday.

The Macks return to Western Cloverbelt action next Thursday at home versus Cadott.

“It has been a tough stretch," Schilling said. "We’ve had a lot of kids sick and in and out of practices and this is something we need. We needed to get in a close game and to pull it out on the end is just big for our group. We’ve got to build on it now. We can’t have it and not play well our next game.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.