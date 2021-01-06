WATCH NOW: Prep Boys Basketball: Lake Holcombe showcases scoring skill, turnover-causing defense in rout of Winter

"The first couple weeks we weren't used to playing with the guys," Flater said. "We didn't have summer ball so now we're used to playing with each other, getting stuff down and learning how to play ball with each other."

Flater scoring output was a season high as the senior came into the game averaging more than 12 points per game, an effort all the more impressive considering the guard is playing this year with sight in only one eyes. An offseason injury left Flater with no sight currently in his right eye and he had to relearn how to play and shoot with all of his vision cycling through one eye. He hasn't missed a beat as the energetic senior has been impactful on both ends of the floor.

Crank was two points off his senior high of 25 set against Frederic on Dec. 22 and can find buckets both near the basket and from distance.

"I just really give that kid credit," Webster said of Flater. "He's out there playing and he's completely blind in the one eye. His hustle tonight was unbelievable. He left it all on the floor definitely and Crank also had a great game. The seniors are starting to step up, which they need to."