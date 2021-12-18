Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball: Late run helps Rice Lake close out Chi-Hi

The Rice Lake boys basketball team scored the final nine points in a 59-53 Big Rivers Conference victory over Chi-Hi on Saturday evening at Chi-Hi.

The Cardinals (0-6, 0-2) led 53-50 with two minutes and 14 seconds to go in regulation after a basket from Keion Twyman. But that would be the final points of the night for Chi-Hi as the Warriors (2-2, 1-1) evened the game up on their next possession with a 3-pointer by Kole Klemme with 1:55 left.

Free throws from Matthew Farm and Klemme put the Warriors up two before a steal and layup by Tyler Orr with 22 seconds left doubled the Rice Lake lead at 57-53. Klemme added two bonus free throws with 6.3 seconds left to seal the win.

Both defenses paid extra attention to the opposing team's top scorer in Saturday's matchup as Chi-Hi's Mason Monarski and Rice Lake's Orr were closely and not allowed to take over a game as they are able to. Both players were held well below their season averages as Orr finished with 13 points after averaging 33.3 in his first three games and Monarski scored 12 after averaging close to 18 points in Chi-Hi's first five contests.

With that extra attention, both Chi-Hi coach Jason Proue and Rice Lake coach Kevin Orr were proud of how the other players on their respective teams stepped up and scored the ball in support of their leaders.

“Mason’s one of the top players in the conference and he’s going to draw a lot of attention and we knew that coming in," Proue said. "We have guys around him that are very capable. Kansas (Smith) knocked down a couple big shots for us. Keion (Twyman) of course did some really good things throughout the game and it’s just guys learning how to step up and learning how to play off of a guy who’s going to get the majority of the attention.”

Twyman scored a team-high 14 points and dished seven assists and Smith also finished in double figures with 10 points including three 3-pointers. Max Nelson scored 16 points and was one of four Warriors in double figures, joined by Christian Lindow with 15, Orr with 13 and freshman Zach Orr with 10.

Chi-Hi jumped out to a 10-point lead early in the first half, taking a 17-7 advantage a little more than seven minutes into the contest. The Warriors scored the next nine points to quickly cut the gap and went into half with some momentum down 29-28 after a Rice Lake steal ended up in the hands of Tyler Orr, who got off a last-second 3-point attempt that went down.

The Warriors started the second half with 11 of the first 15 points and led by as many as eight before the Cardinals made a run to take the lead back before Rice Lake's big finish.

“I’m just really proud of our effort tonight," Rice Lake coach Kevin Orr said. "Chi-Hi is a very solid ball club and they came out and try to play a little junk defense on us and we weathered the storm. We were down by one at half and I’m going to tell you right now, these kids gutted it out tonight. It was a great performance all-around.”

The loss was the second tight defeat of the week for the Cardinals, who fell to Wausau West on Monday 73-68. Chi-Hi will be on the road for the rest of December and for five of its next six games overall. The Cardinals play at Hudson on Tuesday before games against Appleton North and Appleton East at the Kress Center in Green Bay on Dec. 28 and 29, respectively.

“It comes back to the learning that this group is taking on," Proue said. "It’s learning how to finish a game now. We had a nice stretch and we took the lead and we were doing some good things. Down the stretch we just didn’t close it out and that’s something that we look at the film and we learn from those things and it makes us better moving forward.

"There’s been strides on everything and now it’s just finishing that game.”

