WATCH NOW: Prep Boys Basketball: McDonell starts hot from distance, finishes strong down low in victory at Osseo-Fairchild

Coming out of halftime McDonell turned it back on offensive, opening the half with a 13-2 run without the benefit of a long-range basket. Tanner Opsal had six of his 13 points during the stretch as the Macks extended their advantage to 49-32 following a bucket from Opsal at the 10:39 mark.

"We've got really good 3-point shooters but we can also go in the post," Opsal said. "Once we started missing we realized we've got to start driving because we can do that."

McDonell made just one three in the second half — coming from Logan Hughes to put the team up 57-37 in the later half of the half — while shooting far fewer, focusing on working the ball around closer to the basket and finding good shots as a result.

Siegenthaler had a team-high 16 points and was one of five Macks to finish in double figures. Hughes scored 14 points, Anderson had 12 points and made three of the team's seven 3-pointers and Mittermeyer scored 10 points.

The 22-point win was the largest margin of victory so far this year for the Macks, a team with each of its five previous wins decided by 12 points or fewer. The sizable win allowed Schilling to empty his bench and get his starters some rest, an important thing in a compact schedule that features three games this week.