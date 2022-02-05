Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball: Mittermeyer scores 22 points as McDonell rolls past Osseo-Fairchild

Eddie Mittermeyer scored 20 of his game-high 22 points in the first half as the McDonell boys basketball team started quick in a 77-53 Western Cloverbelt win over Osseo-Fairchild on Saturday afternoon.

Mittermeyer hit four 3-pointers while Canan Huss added 16 points for the Macks (9-10, 6-5) as the team used an early 16-0 run to grab a lead it wouldn't relinquish.

The junior Mittermeyer hit three of his 3-pointers during the run while an active McDonell defense also forced plenty of turnovers leading to baskets the other way.

“I think our defense has been consistently better the last couple games," McDonell coach Adam Schilling said. "We’re getting our hand on the ball a lot, getting some deflections and that’s leading to us getting easier baskets which helps us when we’re struggling to score at times.”

McDonell had been off for a week since last Saturday's 59-49 win over state-ranked Marshfield Columbus and the Macks looked rested instead of rusty in the win over the Thunder. The Macks moved the ball quickly, giving Mittermeyer and others plenty of open looks.

“We just found the open guys and we passed the ball around well," Mittermeyer said.

Grant Smiskey and Joe Janus added 11 points each as McDonell completed the season sweep over the Thunder (3-14, 3-8). The 6-foot-5 Janus and 6-foot-3 Huss found success close to the basket and the freshman Smiskey hit three of the team's 10 3-pointers.

“I feel like we do have a pretty good inside-out combination and it’s just a matter of getting the extra passes," Schilling said. "Sometimes earlier in the year we weren’t making the extra passes to Eddie when he was open. When he’s able to get good, clean looks at the basket he’s going to knock it down.”

The regular season has been an up-and-down one so far for the Macks. McDonell returned just one starter (Mittermeyer) from last season's Division 5 state runner-up and has spent the season trying to find the right combinations with a young but talented roster.

“We’re trying to keep it competitive," Schilling said of the lineup. "Kids that perform well in games and practices we’re going to have it as a fluid situation. We’ve got some freshmen that are playing well and it’s a matter of keeping them consistent. We’ve got some big guys we can rotate in too. It’s just finding that mix of who plays well together.”

Brody Seefeldt scored 17 points for Osseo-Fairchild.

“That’s been a struggle for us but we’re starting to figure out our roles," Mittermeyer said. "We’re starting to figure it out as a team.”

McDonell enters the final three games of the Western Cloverbelt season fourth in the conference standings, one game behind Bloomer in third with a matchup between the teams set for Thursday in Bloomer. After that the Macks close the conference season by hosting Eau Claire Regis (Feb. 15) and playing at Cadott (Feb. 18) with a nonconference matchup against Eau Claire Immanuel on Feb. 21 and the Cloverbelt Crossover to follow.

In past years the month of February has been when the McDonell program has been able to turn it on and make lengthy playoff pushes. This year's team is working to find the right lineups to maximize its chance for success.

“As long as the kids keep buying into what their roles are and what coaches are asking them to do…I think that’s one thing we’ve been solid with the last two games," Schilling said. "If we need Joe to concentrate on getting rebounds, he’s getting rebounds. If we need to get better passes to guys, people are starting to do that better.

"Just that teamwork and cohesiveness is something we’ve got to keep polishing off in the last month.”

