Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball: New Auburn never trails in victory at Cornell

CORNELL — The New Auburn boys basketball team grabbed an early lead and kept it on the way to a 57-50 East Lakeland Conference win over Cornell on Friday evening.

Ethan Lotts finished with a game-high 22 points and Matt Elmhorst added 17 points for the Trojans (9-5, 8-3). New Auburn opened the game with a quick 7-0 run in the first two minutes and four seconds, forcing a Cornell timeout. The Chiefs scored the next five points before the Trojans methodically moved the lead into double digits where it stayed until the final minute.

“That was our goal to come out and jump on them early," New Auburn coach Keenan Dahl said. "We were able to get some pressure on them and get some turnovers, get some easy baskets.”

The combination of Lotts and Elmhorst was tough to handle for the Chiefs (2-16, 0-11), as were the passes that helped set the seniors up.

“A sign of a great team is you know what’s coming and they still execute on you and you try to gameplan for it," Cornell coach Steve Parker said of New Auburn. "Like Prairie Farm they’re so good at carving through the lane and they’re so unselfish dishing off. You stop their main guy and they dish it off for an easy two.”

Although New Auburn controlled the contest, the Chiefs kept the Trojans from fully pulling away. The longest run of the game for either team was a 7-0 spurt for the Trojans in the closing minutes of the first half and Cornell scored 14 of the final 16 points to get the deficit down to seven.

Blake Anders scored 20 points to lead Cornell as the Trojans focused plenty of defensive attention on junior Dylan Bowe, who entered Friday's game averaging more than 15 points per game. Bowe scored 17 points — all in the second half — and Parker was pleased with how other players got involved in scoring.

Cornell last four games have come against the East Lakeland's top-four teams (Bruce, Flambeau, Prairie Farm and New Auburn) and the Chiefs are back in action Tuesday at Clayton. The Bears earned a 48-41 win in the first meeting of the season on Dec. 16.

“We look forward to keep improving and keep digging and I’m really proud of the guys for how they played tonight," Parker said.

The win keeps the Trojans tied for third place in the East Lakeland standings, even with Prairie Farm and behind first-place Flambeau (17-0, 11-0) and second-place Bruce (12-4, 9-1). This year's Trojans squad doesn't have the program's standard size down in the post, but New Auburn has remained a contender with an experienced group playing a more up-tempo brand of basketball that is also aggressive at getting to the basket.

“That’s still our goal, we want to get our shots inside the lane," Dahl said. "That’s our best chance to score so we want to pound it in.”

New Auburn gave unbeaten Flambeau plenty to handle in its first matchup of the season, a 60-48 win for the Falcons on Jan. 14 the Trojans led 27-25 at halftime. The Trojans host Lake Holcombe (Tuesday) and Bruce (Friday) next week before closing the regular season with its final five games on the road as the team looks to build momentum down the stretch.

“Obviously that’s our goal,” Dahl said of playing strong down the stretch, “the second time around – kind of the same thing came last year when we swept the second half of the season (of the conference schedule) – and we’re hoping we can try to do that again. It’s going to come down to we’ve got to make some shots. Our shooting percentage has got to get better.”

