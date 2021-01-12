WATCH NOW: Prep Boys Basketball: Onalaska shuts down Chi-Hi in battle of conference leaders

"I thought we executed our gameplan to a T defensively," Onalaska coach Craig Kowal said. "They're very good, they shoot the ball extremely well and I thought our closeouts and our attention to detail were very good and then offensively I thought when we had a chance to attack the rim we did, when we needed to get post touches we did and we just played really solid all the way around."

The lengthy and athletic Hilltoppers smothered the high-scoring Cardinals, limiting Chippewa to a season-low point total.

Joe Reuter had 19 points to lead Chi-Hi and was coming off a 41-point effort in the team's 90-81 overtime win over Eau Claire Memorial last Friday.

Chi-Hi tied a season low with six made 3-pointers but made enough early to keep pace. Keion Twyman opened the scoring with a triple in the first minute before adding another at the 12:39 to pull the team within two at 11-9. Kansas Smith's 3-pointer a few minutes later brought the Cardinals back to within two at 16-14. Onalaska scored the next six points and the Cardinals would not get any closer than five points down for the rest of the ballgame.

Twyman scored six points while Mason Monarski, Kansas Smith and Jake Spaeth each had five points for the Cardinals.