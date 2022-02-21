Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball: Raether, Rosemeyer and Stewart lead Thorp past Cadott

CADOTT — The trio of Ryan Raether, Aiden Rosemeyer and Brady Stewart combined for 48 points on Monday as the Thorp boys basketball team earned a 54-48 win over Cadott.

Raether scored a game-high 17 points for the Cardinals with Rosemeyer close behind with 16 and Stewart scoring 15.

Rosemeyer scored all 16 of his points in the first half as Thorp jumped out to a 28-21 halftime lead before Raether scored 13 of his points after the break to help the Cardinals (7-16, 2-12) pull away. Stewart scored eight points in each half and hit three of his team's six 3-pointers.

“They played really well together," Thorp coach Scott Horn said of the trio. "Aiden picked up the slack in the first half and then in the second half everybody picked him up. That’s the kind of things you need guys to win. You just can’t have one or two guys scoring.”

Rosemeyer and Raether combined for a 9-0 run midway through the first half to help the Cardinals grab a 19-11 lead. Thorp led by as many as 13 in the first half before the Hornets closed the first half with the final five points.

“Our rotations were just too slow, I think that’s what it was," Cadott coach Dusty Burish said of the defense. "It felt like we didn’t want the game from the get go. From the beginning we just had too many turnovers, just like against McDonell (last Friday with) too many turnovers in the first half.”

Thorp scored 18 of the first 25 points of the second half to put distance on Cadott in the Western Cloverbelt finale for both teams.

Tegan Ritter led the Hornets (5-18, 1-13) with 11 points while Braden Schneider and Ryan Sonnentag each had six points.

“We tried a couple overloads against their 2-3 (zone defense) and that didn’t work out," Burish said.

The loss extended Cadott's losing streak to seven in a row since a 57-42 nonconference win over Glenwood City on Jan. 24. Thorp won the first meeting between the two teams 62-59 on Dec. 21. The Hornets will play at Gilman in the Cloverbelt Crossover on Thursday to close the regular season before playing at Elmwood/Plum City on Tuesday, March 1 in the opening round of the Division 4 playoffs.

Thorp will play at Greenwood in Thursday's Cloverbelt Crossover matchup before starting the Division 5 playoffs on March 1 at Eau Claire Immanuel. The Cardinals have a winning record in nonconference play so far in the regular season, most recently defeating Colfax 53-44 on Feb. 7. Entering the postseason, the Cardinals are looking to build off Monday's win.

“That’s the biggest thing, play your best ball at the end of the season and hit the homestretch with some confidence going forward," Horn said.

