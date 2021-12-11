Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball: Returners, new faces stepping up to help McDonell find its footing as Macks top Colfax at Northwest Tip-Off Classic

MENOMONIE — Eddie Mittermeyer scored a game-high 26 points and Joe Janus added 18 as the McDonell boys basketball team defeated Colfax 68-61 on Saturday afternoon as a part of the Northwest Tip-Off Classic hosted by UW-Stout at Johnson Fieldhouse.

Mittermeyer's steal and layup in the final seconds gave the Macks a 28-27 lead at the break before McDonell earned its third straight win by closing out the Vikings in the second half.

The junior guard Mittermeyer is the lone returning starter from last year's Division 5 state runner-up for the Macks and hit five 3-pointers while scoring 16 of his points after halftime.

“This year he’s kind of been the focus of opposing teams’ defenses and it’s something he’s adjusted to," McDonell coach Adam Schilling said of Mittermeyer. "He always plays hard and if he’s not scoring he finds other ways to help the team. It’s good to see him get some open looks and knock them down and hopefully he can keep doing that throughout the year.”

Janus' points were split nearly evenly between the halves as the 6-foot-5 senior made an impact near the basket on both ends of the floor. The senior has scored at least 14 points through the first five games and is averaging a team-best 16.6 points per contest.

“He’s really athletic for his size. It’s just a matter of him learning how to use that to his benefit. He’s done a really good job around the basket for us converting when he gets those looks. He runs the floor really well for a big man, so he gets out and runs and gets some easy ones. He’s a really skilled player and it’s just a matter of him embracing how big he is and using that to his advantage.”

Canan Huss added 10 points and Keagan Galvez scored eight as the Macks earned their second nonconference win of the week after beating Ladysmith 59-48 on Tuesday. Thursday's 53-28 win at Thorp was the first Western Cloverbelt win of the season after the Macks fell to Clear Lake (54-52) and Stanley-Boyd (68-53) to open the season.

Elijah Entzminger had 17 points and Jack Scharlau added 16 for Colfax (2-3), who cut the lead to four with 39 seconds left after a 3-pointer by Ryan Albricht before Mittermeyer added three free throws from there and the defense closed out the win.

Mittermeyer and Janus are the most experienced returners from last year's state finalist. Janus is the lone senior for the Macks but Schilling has seen improvement from his team early on in the season.

McDonell stays in nonconference play on Tuesday at Plum City/Elmwood before hosting Fall Creek on Friday.

“Even just the little things like the bench being involved in the game, playing unselfish as a group those are the little things that make a team do well," Schilling said of the improvement. "So those are the things we’ve started improving on after that second loss we had. Now it’s just a matter of getting the basketball part of it down and everybody trusting each other. We’ve seen a lot of improvement.”

Physicality factor

Bloomer pulled away to a 63-27 victory over Cadott in the first game of the day.

Domanyck Schwarzenberger led all scorers with 19 points for the Blackhawks (2-1) and hit five of the team's eight 3-pointers. Connor Crane added 12 points while Jack Strand and Cael Iverson scored eight points each.

The Blackhawks used their size advantage to make life tough for the Hornets on offense, both by denying passes and shots as well as securing rebounds to end possessions. Seniors Iverson and Strand are both 6-foot-6 with and combined with 6-foot-5 junior Evan Rogge to provide a tough challenge.

“That certainly is a strength for this team is our size and that continues to be something that we can hopefully play to our advantage all year long," Bloomer coach Greg Van Grunsven said. "I thought the combination of Cael Iverson and Jack Strand and Evan Rogge, all three of those guys really were terrific inside and their length was a significant factor in the game.”

Brodee Burish scored eight points for the Hornets (2-3). Cadott is already halfway to matching last season's win total after nonconference wins over Cornell and Gilmanton so far. The Hornets are a young team to start the year built around veteran junior Tegan Ritter and coach Dusty Burish said his team will have to learn how to be physical to match up.

“They face guarded really well besides being super long,” Burish said of Bloomer. “I was surprised they didn’t run a zone on us. I thought they were going to but they manned us up really well. They face guarded us, we didn’t set off-ball screens enough, we didn’t try to get anybody else open. We penetrated pretty well for a young team. We didn’t get enough shots up in the first half, though.”

Even though Saturday's game was a matchup of two Western Cloverbelt schools, it does not count in the league standings. Bloomer and Cadott met at the last held tip-off classic in 2019, a 57-45 win for the Blackhawks. But for this year's game the teams were unable to find other opponents in time to schedule. Cadott and Bloomer still meet twice in league play on Jan. 7 in Bloomer and Feb. 8 in Cadott.

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday as Cadott hosts Stanley-Boyd while Bloomer welcomes Elk Mound.

Strong start

Stanley-Boyd fell to Spring Valley 75-60 in the penultimate game of the day.

Tyler Bowman had a big day in the win for the Cardinals (4-1) with 31 points for the 6-foot-3 senior.

Henry Hoel had a team-best 16 points in defeat for Stanley-Boyd (1-4) as the 6-foot-5 sophomore continued a strong start to the season. Hoel has scored at least 16 points in four of Stanley-Boyd's first five games including a season and career best 17 in a 79-48 loss at Wausau West on Nov. 26 to open the season.

Stanley-Boyd is one of three Western Cloverbelt teams still unbeaten in league play (Fall Creek and Eau Claire Regis are the others) with a 68-53 win over McDonell on Dec. 2 and face the rival Hornets on Tuesday in a return to conference play.

