Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball: Scoring drought hurts Chi-Hi late in loss to New Richmond

It was a tough time to go cold.

The Chi-Hi boys basketball team went without points for more than six straight minutes late in a 51-47 Big Rivers Conference defeat to New Richmond on Tuesday evening at Chi-Hi.

Easton Bobb hit a go-ahead corner 3-pointer with seven minutes and 11 seconds left to put the Cardinals (1-9, 1-3) in front 36-35. But from there Chi-Hi wouldn't score next until the final minute of the game and during that stretch the Tigers (3-5, 2-2) scored 10 consecutive points to grab a 45-36 advantage.

Mason Monarski scored a game-high 14 points for the Cards and broke the drought with a free throw with 57.7 seconds remaining.

“I thought we got some clean looks, we just didn’t knock them down," Chi-Hi coach Jason Proue said of the stretch. "We definitely have guys that are capable of knocking them down. We just didn’t show that out there tonight.”

New Richmond came to life offensively in the second half by shooting 57 percent from the floor compared to just 36 percent in the first half.

“I think we did a really job of executing in the second half," New Richmond coach Ryan Leis said of his offense. "The first half we were a little inconsistent on that aspect but we executed our offense, were patient and got good looks and finally started hitting some shots. We were getting some pretty good looks in the first half (but) just not getting anything knocked down.”

Both squads struggled from the field in the first half before Chi-Hi took an 18-16 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Tigers came out of the break quickly with the first eight points of the second half and led for most of the second half. Chi-Hi cut the gap to five with 25 seconds left on a basket from Mason Monarski and Mason Howard added a 3-pointer at the buzzer but New Richmond made its free throws down the stretch to clinch the win.

Drew Effertz had a big night in the win for New Richmond with a game-high 19 points and CJ Campbell added 12 points and seven rebounds for a Tigers team playing its first season back in the Big Rivers after moving from the Middle Border in all sports this school year.

“The Big Rivers is definitely a step up and there’s a lot of really good teams – there’s no nights off – but we’ve got some pretty good players," Leis said. "We’ve got some talented players and it’s just a matter of finding consistency. If we can find a way to be more consistent I think we can play and compete with these teams in this conference.”

Keion Twyman added 12 points and five assists for the Cardinals.

Tuesday's game marked the third straight Big Rivers game decided by six points or fewer for the Cardinals. Chi-Hi lost to Rice Lake 59-53 on Dec. 17 before bouncing back with a 61-60 win at Hudson on Dec. 21 on a last-second bank 3-pointer by Monarski. The Cardinals fell in nonconference games over the break to Appleton North and Appleton East in Green Bay to enter the new year.

“It’s not going to show in the wins and loss column but the growth that we’ve made has been pretty significant," Proue said. "We’ve had quite a few close games (with) getting that win at Hudson heading into the break and then even the way we competed for a stretch over in Green Bay with a really good Appleton East team it shows that we’re right there. We have guys that are very capable, guys that are still figuring some things out but we’re getting there.”

The schedule doesn't get any easier in the near future as the Cardinals head for Eau Claire Memorial on Friday for a matchup against an Old Abes squad perched atop the Big Rivers and ranked fifth in Division 1 in the latest WisSports.net state coaches poll before a nonconference trip to perrenial powerhouse Onalaska next Tuesday.

“We’re just (in) the first game of the new year," Proue said. "We’re not in that stretch run, we’re getting to a point where we’re going to be playing a lot of games in a short amount of time and I like the things that we’re doing. If we can continue to stick to the process and continue to get better every day then we’re going to get there.”

