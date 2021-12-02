Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball: Smith, Hause lead Stanley-Boyd past McDonell in Western Cloverbelt opener

Stanley-Boyd seniors Lucas Smith and Carsen Hause combined for 39 points to lead the Oriole boys basketball team in a 68-53 victory over McDonell on Thursday evening to open Western Cloverbelt Conference play.

Smith scored 20 points with Hause close behind at 19 as Stanley-Boyd (1-2) picked up its first win of the season.

Two of four seniors on the Oriole roster along with Cooper Nichols and Brady Potaczek, Smith and Hause each an impactful half as Smith scored 14 of his points in the first half to help the Orioles jump out to a 23-15 lead before Hause poured in 17 of his points in the second half as Stanley-Boyd pulled away late.

Henry Hoel added 13 points — 12 coming in the second half — and Potaczek scored nine for the Orioles.

“It was a good team effort," Stanley-Boyd coach Tom Hause said. "A bunch of guys came off the bench and they’re playing solid.”

McDonell (0-2) led briefly in the first half but it was the sharp shooting of Smith that helped the Orioles grab a lead they wouldn't relinquish. The senior scored eight straight points on his own to turn an 8-7 deficit into a 15-8 advantage to spark a 14-2 run in the later part of the first half.

Hause took his turn as the hot hand in the second half as he made seven shots from the field including three three-pointers while Hoel added a pair of triples.

The Macks closed to within six with 4:11 to go on a three by Keagan Galvez. But the Orioles had an answer the next time down the floor with a basket for Hoel, the start of a 11-0 run to lift Stanley-Boyd to the win.

“We’re still very inconsistent. I think you saw the difference in a team that really knew how to execute and Stanley-Boyd they got a lot of shots they wanted (and) they made the extra passes and we’re still trying to figure that part of it out," McDonell coach Adam Schilling said. "I see some good things that we can do. It’s really coming down to trusting each other and getting some consistency on offense and defense.”

Stanley-Boyd started the season with a pair of tough nonconference losses last week, losing to Wausau West (79-48) and Wausau Newman (81-64) as overall the Orioles will play their first eight games of the season away from home.

“We felt and knew that we did not play well defensively at Wausau (in) either game and we needed to do better for ourselves and to be competitive,” coach Hause said, “otherwise we wouldn’t be competitive. I thought we made a big change tonight (and) were real solid defensively besides giving up the transition points in the first half. I thought we played solid halfcourt defense.”

Joe Janus led McDonell in scoring with 16 points as the 6-foot-5 senior was a tough matchup around the basket for the Orioles.

“They’re not just big kids, they’re skilled in the post," coach Hause said of McDonell's post players. "That’s tough matchups.”

Eddie Mittermeyer scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half, Buchanan Huss had 11 points and Galvez finished with 10 for McDonell, who returns just one starter (Mittermeyer) from last season's Division 5 state runner-up. The Macks opened the season with a 54-52 loss to Clear Lake on Tuesday. McDonell hosts Ladysmith on Tuesday in a nonconference matchup before returning to Western Cloverbelt play next Thursday at Thorp.

“We had a tough two first games for us. It’s something that hopefully we can learn from," Schilling said. "Our goal going into the season was to get better every week and unfortunately tonight I think we did take a step backwards but it’s something we can learn from and hopefully we can keep improving and play better next week.”

Stanley-Boyd joins Eau Claire Regis and Fall Creek as winners on the first night of Western Cloverbelt play. The Orioles return a sizable roster of veterans from a season ago and after a Saturday matinee at Somerset jump back into Western Cloverbelt action at rival Cadott next Thursday.

“We want to just keep getting better," coach Hause said. "I thought it was good improvement. We’ve still got a long way to go. Over the (last) weekend we were slow in transition and we got to be able to get back and not give up layups.”

