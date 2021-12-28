Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball: Stanley-Boyd holds off Elk Mound for nonconference win

ELK MOUND — The Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team has been challenged in and out of Western Cloverbelt competition early on this season.

The Orioles rose to the challenge on Tuesday afternoon by scoring a 55-48 nonconference victory over Elk Mound.

Lucas Smith led all scorers with 21 points for the Orioles (5-5) while Carsen Hause added 14 points in the win with 10 coming in the second half as Stanley-Boyd held off a late Elk Mound (6-2) surge.

Stanley-Boyd started the game on a 12-1 run and never trailed against the Mounders and were able to find open spaces in Elk Mound’s 1-3-1 zone defense.

“That’s definitely important for us to work against a zone, something we’ve struggled with in past years,” Stanley-Boyd coach Tom Hause said. “The guys are doing a much better job, and we’re penetrating gaps on those zones.”

The Orioles led by as many as 13 points in the second half before Elk Mound mounted a charge, closing the gap three points at 46-43 with 1 minute, 19 seconds left on a 3-pointer by Ryan Bartig. But that would be as close as the Mounders would get as Stanley-Boyd finished the game strong at the free-throw line, making nine of its last 10 in the last minute-plus to ice the win. The Orioles were just 3-for-7 in last Thursday’s 69-67 loss to Saint Croix Central.

Sam Wenzel scored 13 points for Elk Mound, with Kaden Russo adding 12 and Ryan Bartig scoring nine in his return to the lineup.

“I thought their physical presence really caused some issues for us, especially in the first half,” Elk Mound coach Michael Kessler said of Stanley-Boyd. “I thought we played a little tentative, which dictated the shots we took. The shots that went in — there were a lot of shots that didn’t go in obviously in that first half — but I thought their physicality really threw our kids for a loop for a while.”

Tuesday’s contest with the Mounders was the latest in a challenging set of nonconference games to start the season for the Orioles. Stanley-Boyd’s first six out-of-conference foes — Wausau West, Wausau Newman, Somerset, Spring Valley, Saint Croix Central and Elk Mound — carried a combined 38-9 record into Tuesday’s competition.

“We have improved our nonconference schedule and they’re all quality teams, highly ranked (and) rated (high) win teams this year,” coach Hause said of the nonconference schedule. “So it’s important for us both for (postseason) seeding and our development (to play them).”

Smith hit three of his team’s five 3-pointers as the Orioles followed up a season-high 12 3-pointers against Saint Croix Central with another effective effort from long range against the zone.

Stanley-Boyd recently added another nonconference game for Thursday when the Orioles host Lakeland in a Thursday afternoon matinee at 2:30 p.m. in Stanley. The Thunderbirds compete in the Great Northern Conference with teams such as Medford and Mosinee and come into Thursday’s matchup with a 4-5 record after earning a 63-42 win over Antigo on Dec. 17. The matchup with Lakeland will be just the second home game of the year as the Orioles hit the end of a road-heavy start to the season.

Starting Thursday the Orioles will play eight of its next 10 games at home. Stanley-Boyd will also hit the new year as one of two teams still unbeaten in Western Cloverbelt play with a 4-0 record, joined by 3-0 Fall Creek at the top of the conference standings. Important home league matchups against Eau Claire Regis (Jan. 4), Fall Creek (Jan. 13) and McDonell (Jan. 18) await in the coming weeks for a Stanley-Boyd squad that has already seen many different kinds of challenges thus far.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.