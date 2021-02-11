Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball: Stevens Point edges Chi-Hi in nonconference thriller

"I knew in the possessions late in the games it was going to come down to who executed on both ends and were able to find some stops on the defensive end and get enough makes on offense," Stevens Point coach Jon Krull said.

A defensive stop with more than a minute left gave the ball back to Stevens Point (12-2) and the Panthers were able to run the clock nearly all the way down before Diekelman was ultimately fouled and put his team ahead for good.

"We're a patient offense, so that didn't scare me," Krull said of working so much time off the clock for the last shot. "I knew we had timeouts if we got in trouble. Just making sure we didn't go too early (was important) because they (Chi-Hi) have so many shooters on the other end where if we don't convert they have a lot of guys that can knock it down and now they got the last possession. It really came down to who had the ball last in that game."

Stevens Point took a 32-30 lead into halftime in setting the tone for a wild second half that featured eight lead changes. Reuter scored 18 of his points in the second half, the last coming on two free throws to tie the game at 67 with 1:48 to go and also had 13 rebounds.

James Jacobs led Stevens Point with 20 points and was one of five Panthers to finish in double figures.