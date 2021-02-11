Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball: Stevens Point edges Chi-Hi in nonconference thriller

Two free throws with 2.4 seconds to go were the difference on Thursday as the Stevens Point boys basketball team edged Chi-Hi 69-67 in a nonconference thriller at Chi-Hi.
Stevens Point's Jack Diekelman sank two of three free throws after being fouled attempting a 3-pointer in the closing seconds before the Panther defense kept the Cardinals from getting off a shot prior to the final buzzer.
Following Diekelman's free throws, Chi-Hi (13-8) had to go the full court in less than three seconds but was able to get the chance when Mason Monarski completed a full-court pass to Jacob Walczak and the Cards immediately called timeout, setting them up for another inbound opportunity on the other end of the court with 1.3 seconds left. Both teams traded timeouts before Chi-Hi's inbounds pass went to Joe Reuter in the corner but the senior was immediately swarmed by two Stevens Point defenders and unable to get up a shot off before the clock hit zero.
"I knew it would be a tight game," Chi-Hi coach Jason Proue said. "I thought we did a nice job in the second half. We made a nice little run to give ourselves a lead and Stevens Point wouldn't go away. They hit some nice shots down the stretch and stayed right there with us and of course we came down and hit some big ones and (it went) right down to the end."
Reuter and Walczak each scored 24 points to lead the Cardinals with Mason Monarski adding 10 points in a tight matchup throughout in which neither team led by more than five points at any point.
"I knew in the possessions late in the games it was going to come down to who executed on both ends and were able to find some stops on the defensive end and get enough makes on offense," Stevens Point coach Jon Krull said.
A defensive stop with more than a minute left gave the ball back to Stevens Point (12-2) and the Panthers were able to run the clock nearly all the way down before Diekelman was ultimately fouled and put his team ahead for good.
"We're a patient offense, so that didn't scare me," Krull said of working so much time off the clock for the last shot. "I knew we had timeouts if we got in trouble. Just making sure we didn't go too early (was important) because they (Chi-Hi) have so many shooters on the other end where if we don't convert they have a lot of guys that can knock it down and now they got the last possession. It really came down to who had the ball last in that game."
Stevens Point took a 32-30 lead into halftime in setting the tone for a wild second half that featured eight lead changes. Reuter scored 18 of his points in the second half, the last coming on two free throws to tie the game at 67 with 1:48 to go and also had 13 rebounds.
James Jacobs led Stevens Point with 20 points and was one of five Panthers to finish in double figures.
Thursday's game was the second in a challenging final week of the regular season for the Cardinals. Chi-Hi closed Big Rivers play on Tuesday with a 104-71 defeat to league champion River Falls before battling Stevens Point, a Wisconsin Valley Conference co-champion. The week concludes Saturday when the Cardinals host Middle Border Conference champion Saint Croix Central.
"We've said it from the start we have a really tough schedule and especially this past week," Proue said. "Having three No. 1 seeds in their respective pods coming in and preparing us for that postseason run that we're expecting to make and kinda saw some different things on Tuesday and then tonight we had a tight one which helps us in the long run.
"It's definitely one that we want to take but if anything it prepares a little bit more and makes us battle tested for what we're going to see in the postseason."
Chi-Hi starts postseason play in the Division 1 regional semifinals as a three seed on Friday, Feb. 19 at second-seeded Hudson. The Cardinals and Raiders split their two regular season meetings.