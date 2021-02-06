Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball: Strong start to second half sparks Chi-Hi past Menomonie

"Our shot selection early in the second half was not very good," Menomonie coach Matt Riley said. "They extended the lead and we fought our way back but just too many costly turnovers and hustle plays, they beat us to a few offensive rebounds."

Chi-Hi led by as many as nine in the first half but the Mustangs closed the half strong with a 9-2 run in the final 2:29 capped by a three from Hollinger at the buzzer to take a two-point lead into the break. Hollinger had 23 points off the bench and was 6-for-12 from 3-point range.

"He was a huge spark for us off the bench," Riley said of Hollinger. "That's one thing with our inside game is if we can guys that can consistently knock down shots like that, he did a great job tonight of coming off and giving us an outside threat for the whole game."

Menomonie presented a challenge down low for the Cardinal defense in the form of 6-foot-9 Noah Feddersen and the 6-foot-5 Brock Thornton, two talented post players that came into Saturday's game averaging nearly 28 points per game combined.

Thornton scored 19 while pulling down nine rebounds and Feddersen added seven points with five assists.