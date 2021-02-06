Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball: Strong start to second half sparks Chi-Hi past Menomonie

Thirteen straight points to open the second half set the tone as the Chi-Hi boys basketball team overcame a halftime deficit to top Menomonie 68-61 on Saturday afternoon at Chi-Hi.
Mason Monarski led the Cardinals (13-6, 6-5) with 20 points, followed by Joe Reuter with 19 points as Chi-Hi turned a 33-31 deficit at the break into a 44-33 lead with 13 straight points over the first five-and-a-half minutes of the second half.
"Guys came out hungry and fired up after halftime," Chi-Hi coach Jason Proue said. "They knew that in the first half we did some good things but we had some slipups and we corrected those at half and the guys were excited to get some stops, be physical and get to the basket and get our shots going a little bit."
Menomonie (9-11, 4-7) got back to within four points on Brock Thornton's offensive rebound putback with 4:11 to go, but the Cardinals kept the the Mustangs from getting any closer the rest of the way.
The run to start the second half featured what the Cardinals do well on offense with a 3-pointers by Keion Twyman and Monarski as well as a thunderous dunk from Jacob Walczak as they attacked the rim while defensively the Cardinals didn't allow a basket until Logan Hollinger scored two of his game-high 23 points near the 12-minute mark to end the surge.
DeVauntaye Parker's triple with 46.7 seconds left pulled the Mustangs within five at 66-61 but the Cardinals broke Menomonie's full court press and Jake Spaeth finished a layup at the rim for the last of his nine points and the final points of the contest.
"Our shot selection early in the second half was not very good," Menomonie coach Matt Riley said. "They extended the lead and we fought our way back but just too many costly turnovers and hustle plays, they beat us to a few offensive rebounds."
Chi-Hi led by as many as nine in the first half but the Mustangs closed the half strong with a 9-2 run in the final 2:29 capped by a three from Hollinger at the buzzer to take a two-point lead into the break. Hollinger had 23 points off the bench and was 6-for-12 from 3-point range.
"He was a huge spark for us off the bench," Riley said of Hollinger. "That's one thing with our inside game is if we can guys that can consistently knock down shots like that, he did a great job tonight of coming off and giving us an outside threat for the whole game."
Menomonie presented a challenge down low for the Cardinal defense in the form of 6-foot-9 Noah Feddersen and the 6-foot-5 Brock Thornton, two talented post players that came into Saturday's game averaging nearly 28 points per game combined.
Thornton scored 19 while pulling down nine rebounds and Feddersen added seven points with five assists.
"I think they did a really nice job," Proue said of his team's post defense. "Jake Spaeth is a guy that helps that. He's put a lot of time in the weight room, a lot of time getting stronger and we're able to put him on bigger kids and he definitely held his own against a kid that was much bigger than him tonight."
The win capped an up-and-down week for the Cardinals that started with a 96-92 shootout win over D.C. Everest on Tuesday, a game in which Walczak scored 47 points while pulling down 12 rebounds. The point total is the second highest in school history, trailing Tyson Kalien's 52-point effort against Eau Claire North on Feb. 5, 2011. Walczak's 11 3-pointers in the game did surpass Kalien's school record of nine, a mark the school's career leading scorer achieved on two occasions.
The Cardinals fell at Eau Claire North on Thursday 66-53 before bouncing back with a win on Saturday. Chi-Hi will see three stiff challenges in the final week of the regular season, starting Tuesday when the Cards conclude Big Rivers play by hosting River Falls. The Wildcats lead the league standings and beat Chi-Hi 75-59 on Jan. 15.
"It's always good to get a bounce back and not lose two in a row, so that's nice," Proue said. "But it's about playing better at this time of the year. I thought we're starting to get to that. I thought Tuesday offensively we did a real nice job, Thursday happened and then tonight we were able to toughen up the defense and our offense was there as well."
Following that matchup home nonconference matchups with Wisconsin Valley leader Stevens Point and Middle Border champion Saint Croix Central await on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.